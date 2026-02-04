Big Brother 25 Contestant Luke Valentine Removed From Show

Expect the unexpected, indeed! On Tuesday night, houseguest Luke Valentine was removed from the show after dropping the N-word in a conversation on the live feeds.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” CBS said in a statement. “His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

According to Variety, the incident occurred during a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. He was heard saying the slur, laughing and then trying to correct his comment with the word “dude.” The moment can be seen here.

This is a developing story.