TV News

Big Brother 25 Contestant Luke Valentine Removed From Show

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 28, 2023 @ 3:57 pm

Big Brother 25 Contestant Luke Valentine Removed From Show

Expect the unexpected, indeed! On Tuesday night, houseguest Luke Valentine was removed from the show after  dropping the N-word in a conversation on the live feeds.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” CBS said in a statement. “His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

According to Variety, the incident occurred during a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. He  was heard  saying the slur,  laughing and then trying to correct his comment with the word “dude.” The moment can be seen here.

This is a developing story.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Big Brother 25 Premiere Recap for 8/2/2023
  2. Pluto TV to Air Big Brother Live Feeds
  3. Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: The First 24 Hours
  4. Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/6/2023: The First HOH and Nomination Ceremony
See also  New Law and Order Series on the Horizon