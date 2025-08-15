NomaD Releases Milli Vanilli Remake

Award-winning producer, composer, arranger, and artist NomaD (aka Damon Elliott) has officially released his modern remake of the hit song “Blame It on the Rain” by Milli Vanilli across digital platforms today. “Loving NomaD’s new version of ‘Blame It on the Rain.’ Gotta blame it on something,” said Diane Warren.

Originally written by 15 time Oscar nominee and an honorary Oscar recipient songwriter Diane Warren, “Blame It on the Rain” became a Platinum-selling single popularized by the German pop duo Milli Vanilli. The song is currently experiencing a resurgence, thanks to its inclusion as the theme song for Netflix’s chart-topping dramatic series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

This reimagining of the chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 single will be accompanied by a music video featuring a guest appearance by none other than Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli. The video highlights Fab and NomaD working together in the studio to bring this classic pop track back to the spotlight with a fresh, modern twist. “We about to make history,” says an elated FAB during the intro to the music video.

NomaD, also known as Damon Elliott, son of the legendary Dionne Warwick, has made a significant name for himself in the music industry. As a producer and songwriter, NomaD has earned a Grammy Award and seven Grammy nominations. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson, Mýa, Britney Spears, Macy Gray, and Deana Carter. NomaD’s music crosses multiple genres, including R&B, gospel, hip-hop, rock, and country.

In 2018, NomaD released his debut reggae album Grown Tingz under the tastemaker label Mensch House Records. The album’s lead single, “Take It All,” produced by George “Fiji” Veikoso, one of the most renowned Polynesian artists of our time, impressively hit #1 on Hawaii’s top tastemaker stations—iHeart Radio’s Island 98.5 and 93.1 Da Pa’ina—for nine consecutive weeks. The album also featured the collaborative track “Let There Be Light,” with guest vocals from Dionne Warwick, Billy Ray Cyrus, Morgan Heritage, Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, Gladys Knight, and more.