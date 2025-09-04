Celebrity Spotlight: Royse

Singer and musician Royse talks to TVGrapevine about her life, career and everything in between.

What made you decide to go into the music business?

I think it’s something I always knew I had to do. I’ve always loved music so much and I knew if I didn’t go for it 110% I wouldn’t be living my life to the fullest.

What was the most rewarding part about the experience? The most challenging?

I think anytime anyone says that my music has touched them and helped them – is the most amazing feeling ever. I always say if one person feels loved or encouraged from the music I make then all the pain I’ve been through is worth it. There are so many challenges every day. People saying I’m not enough. I don’t look the part. But I always view those setbacks just as opportunities to overcome and do something great!

Tell me your new single. What inspired it?

I actually wrote this song about my best friend when she was moving! I hope people take away that no matter where life takes them, no matter the ups or the downs, I’ll stay in the madness with you!

What inspires you as an artist?

Life! Life inspires me.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

There are so many! I love Katy Perry. She has always been unapologetically herself and I love that!

Who are some people in the music industry you want to work with?

Again there are so many! I always have wanted to work with Drake though! I feel that we could make a fun song.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I love Star Wars and everything to do with Star Wars.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I always just repeat “How I Met Your Mother!” I think this is my 11th time through. I’m the type of person, when I like something, I watch it over and over and over again.

Anything else you want to share?

I hope my music inspires you and makes you feel loved and gives you a little joy today in this crazy world!