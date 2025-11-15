Music Monday: Camille K

Philadelphia, PA – Pop singer-songwriter Camille K is set to release her latest single, “Good Fight”, on Friday, April 4th, across all major streaming platforms. Written and recorded in Texas with multi-platinum producers Klubjumpers, the song is an uplifting anthem about resilience, perseverance, and the battles worth fighting for—whether in love, personal growth, or chasing dreams. “Good Fight” is distributed through WHO?MAG Distribution via The Orchard (SONY) and was written by Camille K, Robert D Schwartz, and Henry Vargas.

Camille K has been captivating audiences with her unique blend of classic and modern influences. Raised on a diverse musical foundation, her mother’s love for soul, R&B, and classic love songs and her father’s passion for classic rock, she has developed a sound that fuses timeless melodies with contemporary pop production. Her dynamic artistry and compelling storytelling have set her apart as a standout talent in today’s music landscape.

A seasoned performer since the age of 11, Camille has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers), and Barry Goudreau (Boston). She has also opened for major acts including Flo Rida, Ja Rule, C&C Music Factory, Lit, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO, and Jon Anderson (Yes).

Camille gained national recognition as a featured contestant on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2022, where her original song “Still in Love” earned high praise from the judges that day. Simon Cowell described her performance as “beautiful,” Heidi Klum called her “absolutely amazing” and “the whole package,” and Sofia Vergara praised her “spectacular” voice.

Beyond the stage, Camille has also made a mark in the film industry, with her music featured in Finding Christmas and 7th Secret. Her previous maxi-single, “Daydreamer,” reached #2 on the iTunes Top Dance Albums chart, further cementing her status as a rising star. She is currently working with Grammy Award-winning production team Sakred Wolves, consisting of Dirty Harry Zelnick, Lectriq, and M11SON, to craft new music that continues to push creative boundaries.

As Camille continues to tour throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey, “Good Fight” marks another milestone in her journey, showcasing her signature blend of raw emotion, powerful vocals, and polished pop production. Camille K is also an endorsed artist of Anatomy of Sound picks and Minarik Guitars.

“Good Fight” is now available on all streaming platforms.