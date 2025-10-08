Modern Family Star Covers Bret Michaels Song

October 7, 2025 Sammi Turano Music, TV Shows 0

Bret michaels
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Singer/TV personality Bret Michaels performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on July 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Originally posted on April 1, 2020 @ 12:35 pm

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet surprised rocker, philanthropist and entrepreneur Bret Michaels with a belated birthday gift in a new, just-released video.
Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker on the long-running hit series, unleashed his inner rock star as a tribute to Michaels, who turned 57 on March 15th. In the video, the sitcom star showcases some serious skills, playing drums along to Michaels’ iconic chart-topper ‘Every Rose Has its Thorn. Stonestreet was inspired to record the video after Michaels delivered honorary plaques to “Modern Family”- which ends its 11th and final season on ABC next month.
