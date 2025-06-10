Camille K Releases Be My Boo

Rising pop sensation Camille K is back with her latest single, “Be My Boo,” dropping on all major streaming platforms on June 10th. Packed with infectious melodies, and sun-drenched energy, “Be My Boo” is a feel-good summer anthem tailor-made for summer drives, beach days, and late-night singalongs.

A playful and heartwarming track that captures the essence of carefree summer love, “Be My Boo” showcases Camille K’s signature blend of catchy pop hooks and unmistakable charm. With breezy production and an irresistible chorus, the song is set to be on repeat all season long.

“Be My Boo” was written by Camille K & M11SON and is distributed through WHO?MAG Distribution via The Orchard (SONY).

With her growing fanbase and unmistakable pop sensibility, Camille K is carving her own path as one of the most exciting voices in the next generation of pop music. “Be My Boo” marks a new chapter in her evolution as an artist — bright, bold, and ready to take over your summer playlists.

Camille K has been captivating audiences with her unique blend of classic and modern influences. Raised on a diverse musical foundation, her mother’s love for soul, R&B, and classic love songs and her father’s passion for classic rock, she has developed a sound that fuses timeless melodies with contemporary pop production. Her dynamic artistry and compelling storytelling have set her apart as a standout talent in today’s music landscape.

A seasoned performer since the age of 11, Camille has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers), and Barry Goudreau (Boston). She has also opened for major acts including Flo Rida, Ja Rule, C&C Music Factory, Lit, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO, and Jon Anderson (Yes).

Camille gained national recognition as a featured contestant on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2022, where her original song “Still in Love” earned high praise from the judges that day. Simon Cowell described her performance as “beautiful,” Heidi Klum called her “absolutely amazing” and “the whole package,” and Sofia Vergara praised her “spectacular” voice.

Beyond the stage, Camille has also made a mark in the film industry, with her music featured in Finding Christmas and 7th Secret. Her previous maxi-single, “Daydreamer,” reached #2 on the iTunes Top Dance Albums chart, further cementing her status as a rising star. She is currently working with Grammy Award-winning production team Sakred Wolves, consisting of Dirty Harry Zelnick, Lectriq, and M11SON, to craft new music that continues to push creative boundaries.

As Camille continues to tour throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey, “Be My Boo” marks another milestone in her journey, showcasing her signature blend of raw emotion, powerful vocals, and polished pop production. Camille K is also an endorsed artist of Anatomy of Sound picks and Minarik Guitars.

