Matlock Recap for I Was That Too

-Olympia questions Matty about who she really is and makes her go back to the office to question her some more.

-Sarah tells Billy about taking on a secret case, only to get yelled at by him for breaking the rules. She thinks it will be worth it in the long run and says it keeps her mind off Kira being with another hang.

-While this happens, a pregnant woman comes in, asking for Olympia and only Olympia.

-Olympia drags Matty into a quiet office to go through her things and to figure out who she really is….and why she is conning everyone. She even goes as far as to pat her down, finding a burner phone on her leg.

-Olympia texts Alfie as Matty, saying she is working late and to not stay up past ten and has Matty write down every lie she has told, locking her in the office until she is done and she decides what will happen.

-Billy and Sarah introduce Olympia to Amy, whose husband works with the firm. She needs a divorce and says her husband wants her to get a scheduled C-section, She claims he is controlling, and she needs a divorce before he finds out that he is not the father.

-Amy talks about her relationship with Grant and tells them how he tracks every moment of her life and is mentally abusive…she even thinks he sabotaged her birth control. Everyone agrees to help her at least get a restraining order via night court.

-Olympia tells Julian she needs his help since she is working later than she thought. He agrees to help with the kids, and they hug it out.

-Edwin calls Matty to check on her as she finishes her writing. Olympia takes the information and refuses to let Matty talk.

-As Olympia reads Matty’s words she begins to cry and get angry at the same time. She checks Matty’s phone and realizes Edwin is under Building Super. She then makes Matty call Edwin, who talks about trusting Olympia, who wants to know what is happening. This is when Matty tells the truth and says Julian is behind the document stealing.

-Olympia is not happy with Matty’s actions and how the recording pen caused a lot of problems for her. Matty swears she was always her friend, but Olympia won’t hear any of it. She continues to confess to everything she did, but Olympia just storms out and into her office, remembering everything Matty did. She calls Julian to talk to the kids and says she is working on a top secret case.

-The gang works on the case on Amy’s behalf and try to get the judge to get her the restraining order. Sadly, there is not enough evidence to make it happen. Olympia promises to help Amy but not before she threatens to call the cops on Matty….who blackmails her into letting her go.

-However, everything is interrupted when Grant, Amy’s husband, shows up. He causes a scene, causing Olympia to stop at nothing to help Amy/

-Sarah and Amy have a heart to heart.

-Olympia makes Matty help. She agrees, only if Olympia goes to the documents room to prove that she is telling the truth.

-Billy and Sarah continue to banter as they work.

-Matty is proven correct and tells Olympia about how Amy is screwed with the prenup. She tells her the truth about everything from Bitsy to her husband and how she just wants justice for her daughter. She says Olympia changed her life and the care she has for her is real….and she never expected to become her friend because she expected to be invisible.

-The talk allows Olympia to realize that Amy can annul her marriage due to fraud and the abuse she faced. They go to talk to Amy about this, only to have her go into labor.

-Amy begs Olympia to hold off because she knows Grant’s family will take the baby away.

-Sarah calls Matty, only to realize Olympia has her phone. They are almost caught getting the phone out of Olympia’s purse…only to be told to get back to work.

-Olympia leaves and Sarah and Billy go to spy on her. They find Matty, who comes up with a cover story with Olympia.

-Billy and Sarah finally get back to work while Olympia and Matty talk to a priest about getting the annulment and come to an understanding.

-The priest is reluctant to help and denies any allegations against Grant. However, he talks about Grant being a man of faith, something Grant denied to Amy. They take this to the judge who gives them the annulment as Amy goes into heavy labor.

-Everyone is thrilled mama and baby are okay. Olympia tells everyone to go home as Matty foes to her office.

-Sarah tells Billy she wants to end things with Kira, while he tells her he doesn’t want anything serious with Simone.

-Olympia reads the rest of Matty’s confession and reads Ellie’s obituary, causing her to cry. She flashes back to time with Julian and the kids and time with Matty…and how she had a breakdown. She remembers her kids being there for her and telling her to listen to her dad’s voicemail.

-Julian brings Olympia coffee and tells her to get some sleep. They talk about him finding his own place and how they bought the brownstone together when he came into money. He claims his mom let him access the trust for their forever home.

-Olympia tells Matty to get up as Edwin makes Alfie breakfast….only to have Matty and Olympia come to the door.

