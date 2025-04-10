Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Baby Fight

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Georige and Mandy at the doctor with CeeCee. The doctor is explaining her percentile and where she stands on things like teething.

Georgie says they will miss this one day while Mandy rolls her eyes. The doctor asks if they want to have another one and he says definitely and she says maybe, leading to them fighting over the topic in the car. He wants another one soon, but she isn’t ready but thinks she will want another baby someday. He wants to talk about it and reiterates that he is ready, but she is not.

Once they get home, Georgie tells Jim and Audrey that CeeCee is perfect and Mandy doesn’t want another kid. This leads to more arguing and them dragging Audrey and Jim into the fight.

Mandy says she wants to wait in case the station calls for a job, which Audrey agrees with, while snarking on her losing the baby weight. Georgie is continues to be Team Baby, with Jim somewhere in the middle, all the while trying to eat his sandwich.

Later on, Georgie and Mandy gather CeeCee’s old clothes to donate to the church. He reminisces on how small CeeCee used to be and she thinks he is guilting her into another baby. He wants to leave it in God’s hands and she makes a comment about using his own hands.

At the diner, Mandy tries to ask Beth advice on what to do about Georgie. Beth tells her about secretly using birth control, with Mandy reminding her that her ex got another woman pregnant. Beth gives her a quarter to call someone who cares.

Mary and Pastor Jeff are working at the church when Georgie drops off the clothes. He tells them about the issue with Mandy, leading to the two of them giving him advice and Pastor Jeff screaming about how his first wife was NOT out of his league.

Mandy calls the station and tells them she is available. She leads Georgie to believe that there might be a job offer and they should not make any life changes. Jim wisely stays out of it and leaves the room, while Georgie and Mandy fight over the kid issue and him telling his mom and Pastor Jeff about it. She says it is her decision, leading to more screaming and Jim staying away.

That night, Mandy and Georgie are still sore at each other but manage to come to a truce. He wants sex, but she kicks him out and makes him sleep on the couch. Connor stays with him as he watches Jay Leno.

Georgie talks to Mary about the baby situation, which leads to him questioning if Sheldon is his real brother. Mary says he has a twin, which Georgie thinks is the perfect cover.

Mandy talks to her parents about the baby situation and freezing her eggs when Connor comes in to give his opinion. She says her uterus is not a democracy and storms out.

Georgie eats dinner with Mary, much to her delight. Mandy calls to talk to him, with Mary offering to babysit. This leads to more fighting and Georgie telling her he is staying because Mary is making pie and it smells delicious. (she isn’t—yet)

Ruben wants to know why Jim is upset when Georgie walks in. Jim sends Ruben away and has a heart to heart with Georgie about having babies and how they waited until Mandy was in kindergarten.

Mandy talks to Connor, who reminds her how mean she was to him as a kid. She then gets a call from the news station to fill in. Connor congratulates her and she hugs him, saying that she should have been a better sister. He says she made him into who he is today.

Mandy preps for her show. Georgie is proud and they once again talk about the baby situation and their future. They make up and he says he is hot, hinting that he wants sex but she says no.

The family watches Mandy do the weather in the middle of a rainstorm. Audrey comments that she looks mad while Connor records it. Mandy runs away from a snake as the episode comes to a close.