The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for Hot Dogs and Hearsay

Season six of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opens with a montage of clips from this season as people fight, freak out and have some sort of Blair Witch adventure….all while Mary narrates.

Mary talks about how when trust is broken, fear takes over, blame points fingers and friends turns against friend.

Angie picks the ladies up in an RV for a surprise trip. Everyone is apprehensive because there is so much tension in the group. Oh, and no Lisa because….I guess we will find out why soon?

Britani took the bikinis, boots and blessings literally by wearing a bikini with boots and a winter jacket, as you do if you are Britani Bateman, I suppose.

No one seems to be happy about the RV trip since they are in such close corners.

The police are there again to arrest….Whitney? This is giving flashbacks to Jen Shah’s arrest scandal.

It turns out Whitney hired strippers for the girls.

The trip finally begins and we find out that Lisa is out of town for work with Ben and Blake. She also refuses to spend time with Bronwyn.

Britani tries to defend Lisa and ends up insulting Whitney and causing a fight. Britani is firmly Team Lisa and Whitney accuses Britani of earning money via sexual favors.

The bus driver hits a bump, causing things to roll over, which is symbolic to the trip’s fate.

Angie chugs wine out of the bottle, no effs given.

The trip is literally in the middle of nowhere…a literal camping trip. They will sleep in the RV and do activities….and no one seems happy, although Whitney seems to be taking it in stride.

Britani has camcorders to make video diaries.

Everyone keeps talking about Lisa not being there, her lawsuits, alleged business trip and overall behavior toward the ladies. Bronwyn especially calls her out for calling them liars when she is actually hiding things and lying about her own life.

Mary agrees that Lisa hides things and the discussion turns to all the lawsuits against Lisa and John. Heather acts clueless, but the others read about it in the news.

Angie compares it to the Jen Shah situation, which upsets the ladies. Bronwyn wants to know why they can’t compare Lisa to Jen, but it is okay for Lisa to compare Bronwyn to Jen.

Heather claims she didn’t hear that and attacks Bronwyn about the necklace situation. Bronwyn, for her part, admits she was wrong, while everyone continues to fight and trash talk Lisa.

For someone who isn’t even IN this episode, Lisa sure is the star!

Britani has an announcement! She and Jared got engaged and unengaged! They are also together, but not really….since he is dating other women.

Activity time! They divide into groups: Britani, Angie and Meredith go fly fishing, while Heather, Whitney and Bronwyn go kayaking. Mary is….somewhere, Mary-ing, I guess?

Oh, she is also fishing and wants to bring the dead fish back from the dead with CPR or General Hospital magic.

The women cook dinner over the fire….with no hot dog buns, ketchup or any way to cook most of the food. Mary gives up and eats a ‘dry ass bagel.’

Bronwyn and Heather talk about BYU urban legends involving good time girls, namely, Molly Sorensen. Mary says that if Molly is real, she needs to rescue them.

The women continue to trash talk Lisa, but Britani is more interested in why Whitney accused her of sleeping with Jared for money. The two women fight as Whitney admits that she and Justin lost everything.

Britani apologizes and the ladies bond over failures and overcoming them.

Britani and Meredith fight over their friendship issues.

The ladies go on some sort of Blair Witch adventure because, why the heck not? They get lost and get into yet another fight…with Meredith disappearing?