The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/19/2022
  • Joey waking Frankie up by putting doll clothes in his face–and taking pictures of him with the dolls cracked me up!
  • ‘She was namaste and now she is like go away!’ Jennifer isn’t wrong though….
  • Somehow, I don’t think Teresa will be calm at dinner. I think more tables will be flipped and more food and drinks will be thrown.
  • Is Margaret comparing Louie and Teresa to the characters in Annie? WTF? I am so confused.
  • Joey and Melissa seem as if they aren’t taking sides, but willing to break up any fighting and call out whomever necessary as needed.
  • Joey is buying Frankie a strap on….omg…..
  • Are we in the West or the South? OMG, did you not study geography, girl?
  • A butter pecan shot sounds delightful!
  • The singing event seems boring AF. I said what I said.
  • This song is so stupid and annoying….I don’t blame Teresa and Dolores for going shopping…although, the guys look like they are having more fun.
  • I almost died laughing when Joey made Frankie put on the strap on and then cut off the penis. There is a sentence I never thought I would ever write. The poor boat dude is probably like WTF.
  • What is so special about Tiki’s coffee? Do I want to try it as well?
  • The guys look so disheveled and like they were at a frat party gone wrong.
  • ‘I didn’t, Dolores, it was just balls.’ OMG, Frankie, will you be my BFF forever?
  • Jennifer’s randomly patterned romper is actually kind of cute.
  • This BBQ dinner looks like it has the potential to be fun, but I know it is going to be a disaster.
  • Is Dolores now the Bachelorette for the night?
  • Oh, my God, it is so BAD. Teresa, I am on your side, here, girl!
  • That food looks delightful….and I don’t even like BBQ food that much.
  • Teresa apologized. What more does Margaret want?
  • How is next week the season finale? Anyway, stay tuned!
