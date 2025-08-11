Masterchef Recap for 8/28/2024

-We are in the top twelve on Fox’s Masterchef. Tonight is the infamous tag team challenge, where the contestants are put into teams of two and cook a meal….all while switching places at random.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tells them that is everyone for themselves….they are no longer cooking for their generations….but as individuals.

-The pairs will have to make four different dishes in the toughest tag team challenge to date. The dishes are king trumpet mushroom scallops, sesame crusted ahi tuna, pan roasted filet mignon with potatoes and Brussel sprouts and crepes suzette with Chantilly cream.

-Rebecka won the last challenge and will pick the teams.

-Warren and Hallie are team one.

-Daniela is with Horacio.

-Murt will work with Kamay.

-Jeet is with Adam.

-Michael is with Kimberly.

-Rebecka is with Becca.

-The winning team will get immunity pins.

-Kamay compares Murt to the Tasmanian Devil.

-Daniela tells Horacio how to peel and cut potatoes and says he is rambunctious.

-I give these cooks a lot of credit. I would be having the biggest anxiety attack EVER during a challenge like this.

-SWITCH TIME!

-Becca and Rebecka seem to be the only ones that seem to have a good system going.

-Daniela and Horacio debate on when to add the sesame seeds to the tuna.

-The teams keep going back and forth, making it hard to follow what is happening.

-As they cook, the judges offer their commentary on how the teams are doing.

-Kamay has to redo the sauces because Murt didn’t cook them correctly.

Becca and Rebecka run into problems communicating.

-All six teams are in chaos trying to get everything done.

-Horacio cuts himself and needs a medic to patch him up.

-Before long, time is up. Murt forgot the kale, upsetting Kamay.

-Becca is disappointed in how she and Rebecka worked together but hopes for the best.

-Time to taste the dishes!

-Warren and Hallie are up first. The food is good, but the mushroom is a bit greasy, and the tuna is unevenly coated. The crepes Suzette are also missing the Chantilly cream.

-Horacio and Daniela are up next. The mushroom dish is incomplete, but delicious, as is everything else. Several components are missing from each dish though.

-Kamay and Murt’s dishes are up next. He admits to a lot of mistakes from the both of them and she explains what happened. The tuna is bland, and the steak is overcooked and under seasoned. The whipped cream is also missing from the dessert, which is a royal mess.

-Jeet and Adam are next. They also ran out of time to finish their dishes. The mushrooms are undercooked and under seasoned and the tuna is overcooked and a disgrace. The steak is also overcooked. The crepes are also too thick and absorb the sauce.

-Michael and Kimberly’s dishes are next. Their dishes are well-cooked and delicious.

-Becca and Rebecka’s dishes are the final ones to be judged. The mushrooms are undercooked, the tuna is uneven and messy, as is the steak. Everything else is also inconsistent.

-Kimberly and Michael win and get immunity pins!

-Jeet and Adam, Kamay and Murt and Becca and Rebecka are in the bottom three.

-The bottom team is Jeet and Adam, with Jeet going home.

HOUR 2:

-This episode’s winner will win the final immunity pin of the season AND a huge advantage in next week’s challenge.

-Chef Gorson Ramsay shows them how to cook with a dry coffee rub, shallots and coffee butter. He also demonstrates how to use coffee to cook mushrooms with coffee liqueur and other ingredients. He makes a delicious full meal using different coffee flavors.

-Tonight, they need to make a meal using coffee two different ways.

-Kimberly and Michael get to choose three cooks to make a dessert out of coffee. They choose Becca, Rebecka and Adam.

-The cooks have 45 minutes to come up with a coffee infused dish.

-Adam makes a coffee panna cotta.

-Becca is unable to taste her dish due to the coffee, so she hopes she can make her no-bake coffee cheesecake workwork.

-The judges walk around and offer advice and give commentary.

-Murt is making a deconstructed stuffed pepper with coffee infusion.

-Daniela makes coffee infused chocolate mole sauce with chicken.

-Rebecka messes up her dessert and has to start over.

-Horacio is making a cafe au lait with steak and veggies. It s

-Kamay is making meat and veggies infused with coffee.

-The episode goes way too quickly and before long time is up. The judges taste each dish and offer commentary.

BEST DISHES:

-Kamay: She made a coffee rubbed lamb chop with coffee infused carrots, sauce and sides. It is beautifully cooked and delicious.

-Murt: His deconstructed stuffed pepper with coffee hanger steak and corn is delicious and flavorful. They just aren’t sure about the avocado he added.

-Warren: His coffee encrusted veal chop with coffee infused cabbage and sauce is a tad overcooked but has good flavor.

-Kamay wins the challenge!

WORST DISHES:

-Rebecka: Her coffee crusted crinkle cake is too ambitious, but the custard has a good flavor. The pastry is underwhelming and raw.

-Adam: His coffee panna cotta is not set properly.

-Daniela: Her coffee encrusted chicken breast is undercooked and everything else is a mess.

The person going home is Daniela.

More next week, stay tuned!