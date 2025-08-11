America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/28/2024

Tonight is the third results show night on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! Dee Dee Simon is already in the finals, thanks to judge Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara are also judges. Terry Crews hosts.

After a recap of last night’s show and Howie talking about mixing up singers…..

Let’s get down to business!

Kelsey Jade vs. The Reklaws: Kelsey moves on, The Reklaws go home.

Journeyy vs. Sabrina: Sabrina is eliminated, Journeyy moves on.

Jelly Boy the Clown vs. Learnmore Jonasi: Learnmore moves on, Jelly Boy goes home.

Reid Wilson vs. Sam Huang: Sam is going home, Reid is in the semi-finals.

Lauren Daigle and Loren Allred perform together, singing a medley of songs.

Time to reveal the top three!

Reid Wilson, Kelsey Jade and Learnmore Jonasi are all in the semi-finals!

More next week, stay tuned!