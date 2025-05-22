Masterchef Recap for 5/21/2025

Happy fifteen years, Masterchef!

Masterchef has a Dynamic Duos theme this season! For the first time, the Fox hit series will have pairs of cooks auditioning and working together.

Chef Gordon Ramsay is back with Chef Joe Bastianich and Chef Tiffany Derry!

Although they will be cooking in teams, they will all be judged as individuals.

Two teams will go head-to-head in the kitchen to make a meal in 30 minutes. The winners will get aprons.

Jesse and Jessica vs. Michelle and Zach: The former is in a long-term relationship looking to get out of the 9-5 life, while the latter is a married couple and Masterchef superfans.

Jesse and Jessica make a crispy skin salmon with sides and a green sauce.

Michelle and Zach make a chili spiced chicken dish with a parmesan flavored polenta.

Winners: Michelle and Zach

Tina and Aivan vs. Shanda and Asa: They are aunt and niece and cousins, respectively.

Aivan and Tina make a Vietnamese steamed bass with black bean sauce, noodles and salad.

Shanda and Asa make a pan seared duck with pistachio risotto.

Winners: Tina and Aivan

Timothy and Athena vs. Azu and Javier: They are newlyweds and a divorced couple, respectively.

Timothy and Athena make a rack of lamb with asparagus and sauce.

Azu and Javier make a chicken roulade stew.

Winners: Timothy and Athena

More auditions next week, stay tuned!