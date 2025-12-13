Dick Van Dyke Turns 100

Happiest of birthdays to Dick Van Dyke! The iconic actor, known for his roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has turned 100 today.

The legend has been gracing our screens for over sixty years and even did a stint on Broadway, winning a Tony, Emmy and even a Daytime Emmy, the latter for which he made history by being the oldest actor to ever win.

He also shocked fans around the world with a special appearance on The Masked Singer in 2023 as the gnome.

So what does the actor have planned next? “The funniest thing is, it’s not enough,” he said in an interview with ABC News at his Malibu, California home. “A hundred years is not enough. You want to live more, which I plan to.”

Happy birthday, Dick Van Dyke and here’s to many more!