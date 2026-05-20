Masterchef Recap for 5/20/2026

This week’s Masterchef on Fox has our remaining nineteen chefs making Eggs Benedict in their own way. The top chef and their team will be safe, and the worst chef will be sent home. There is also another immunity pin that will be rewarded to the best chef.

Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastainich are on hand as judges.

Aishu is immune from elimination and cooking. She also chooses a territory to use a tiny whisk for their hollandaise….and chooses Europe.

The chefs arrive and are greeted with a mystery box with Egg-land’s eggs underneath. This, of course, is for the challenge. Before they cook, Chef Gordon Ramsay shows them how to make his own version.

There is a mad dash to get food in the pantry. Everyone gets started, with the judges giving commentary and offering advice as they walk around the kitchen.

The poor European team is struggling to use the whisks.

Foo’s hollandaise sauce curdles so he must start over.

Chef Tiffany is worried that Nico is using a bombolini bread, aka an Italian donut for his bread base. She also tells him to use more butter.

Camilo’s eggs break, as do Nico’s but luckily Nico has an extra.

Foo’s eggs fall apart as well.

Everyone is upset, with Basia in tears as time is up.

Rita realizes she forgot her sauce.

The judges taste each dish before choosing the best of the best.

Asia-Pacific:

Shompa: Her eggs Benedict has shrimp malai and curry with fresh bread and a lot of delicious flavor.

Europe:

Basia: Her Kapusta eggs Benedict with pork sausage is exquisite and true to her roots.

Africa:

Heidi: Her crawfish Benedict has delicious hollandaise and a lot of fresh flavor.

The Americas:

Maria: Her eggs Benedict with creamy leeks is simple in looks, but has a lot of delicious, balanced flavors that work well together.

The best dish goes to….HEIDI! She gets immunity and her team is safe tonight. The other ladies are safe as well.

Rita is thrilled that Heidi saved her tonight.

The Worst Dishes:

Asia-Pacific:

Foo: His shaking beef Benedict is a mess and while the beef tastes good, the whole thing is too complicated.

Europe:

Nico: His bomboloni eggs Benedict is missing butter, has a lot of messiness and seems like he didn’t take the dish seriously. Despite the artichoke, the rest of the dish tastes delicious according to Chef Gordon Ramsay, but Chefs Tiffany and Joe are not impressed.

The Americas:

Camilo: His eggs Benedict torta is a huge, unappetizing mess on the plate and missing eggs and flavor.

Camilo is eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.