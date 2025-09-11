Supergirl Season 4 to be Released on DVD

BURBANK, CA (June 12, 2019) – Just in time for the fifth season premiere on The CW, catch up with one of TV’s favorite DC Super Heroes as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings you Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season on Blu-ray and DVD on September 17, 2019. Fans can purchase the sets which, in addition to all 22 super-powered episodes from season four, also contain the DC Crossover featurette, the show’s 2018 Comic-Con panel, deleted scenes and a gag reel! All three DC Crossover: Elseworlds episodes will also be available only for fans who purchase the Blu-ray set. Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($51.99 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($52.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (Available in the U.S.). Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

In season four, Supergirl faces a bigger threat than she’s ever faced before – a new wave of anti-alien sentiment, spreading across National City that’s fomented by Agent Liberty. As Kara mentors a new reporter at CatCo, Nia Nal, and tries to use the power of the press to shine a light on the issues threatening to tear the city apart, Supergirl takes to the skies to battle the many villains who rise up in this era of divisiveness. But how does Supergirl battle a movement when she, herself an alien, represents one of the main things people are fearful of?

“After four strong seasons, Supergirl continues to develop a strong fan following and soars in the ratings,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “We’re excited to release the Blu-ray and DVD with in-depth bonus content in addition to the 22 action-packed episodes. Fans and newcomers alike can catch up on all their favorite moments from season four and prepare for the highly anticipated fifth season of this hit series.”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. In addition to featuring all 22 episodes from the fourth season in high-definition, as well as a digital copy of the season (Available in the U.S.), the 4-disc Blu-ray will also include all three crossover episodes, a tremendous value and collectors’ opportunity.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist (Glee), Mehcad Brooks (About Last Night, Necessary Roughness), Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy), Katie McGrath (Jurassic World, Merlin), Jesse Rath (Defiance, No Tomorrow), Sam Witwer (Being Human, Smallville), Nicole Maines (Royal Pains), April Parker Jones (Jericho) and David Harewood (Homeland, The Night Manager). Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Sigel and Joe Shuster by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel family, Supergirl is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panel San Diego 2018

Inside the Crossover: Elseworlds

Villains: Modes of Persuasion

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

BLU-RAY: 22 ONE-HOUR EPISODES + 2 FULL CROSSOVER EPISODES

1. American Alien

2. Fallout

3. Man of Steel

4. Ahimsa

5. Parasite Lost

6. Call to Action

7. Rather the Fallen Angel

8. Bunker Hill

9. Elseworlds: Hour One

10. Elseworlds: Hour Two

11. Elseworlds: Hour Three

12. Suspicious Minds

13. Blood Memory

14. Menagerie

15. What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?

16. Stand and Deliver

17. O Brother, Where Art Thou?

18. The House of L

19. All About Eve

20. Crime and Punishment

21. American Dreamer

22. Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?

23. Red Dawn

24. The Quest for Peace

DIGITAL

The fourth season of Supergirl is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage (Available in the U.S.).

BASICS

Street Date: September 17, 2019

Order Due Date: August 13, 2019

BD and DVD Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx 990 min

Enhanced Content: Approx 115 min

UNITED STATES

DVD

Price: $39.99 SRP

5 DVD-9s

Audio – English (5.1)

Subtitles – English

BLU-RAY

Price: $44.98 SRP

4-Disc Elite

BD Audio –DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English

Subtitles – English

CANADA

DVD

Price: $51.99 SRP

5 DVD-9s

Audio – English (5.1)

Subtitles – English

BLU-RAY

Price: $52.99 SRP

4-Disc Elite

BD Audio –DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English

Subtitles – English

