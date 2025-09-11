The Masked Singer Recap for 11/28/2024

-It’s a Peanuts Thanksgiving night on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Tonight, we will see two Group C finalists be identified after another night of competition.

-Strawberry Shortcake: She loved singing with her mom and misses hearing her voice. Tonight’s performance is in her honor.

She sings I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack and what a way to begin the night. Her voice is so beautiful and soothing….there is something so special about it and I hope we hear more from her!

Lucy from Peanuts gives mouse ears as the clue, representing the start of her career.

Guesses: Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, Selena Gomez

Royal Knight: She has more to be thankful than ever because she has her happily ever after. She has three kids and been through a lot, making her stronger than ever.

She sings Holiday from Madonna and has amazing stage presence. Her voice sounds familiar, but I can’t quite place it…the clues make me think of Jessie James Decker since I know she just had a baby boy, but I think she has four kids, not three. (Googles: she has four, so it can’t be her) So many celebrities have three kids, so it is hard to narrow it down!

Lucy presents a book as a clue, representing Royal Knight being a best-selling author, writing about her acting and singing career.

Guesses: Anna Faris, Busy Phillips, Jana Kramer

Sherlock Hound: He has a lot to be thankful for, including his career, family and everything in between.

He sings Ho Hey by The Lumineers and is so adorable. I just love him…I don’t know why, but I just adore his spirit and how he works the stage.

Lucy shares his special clue: pitch perfect, representing him perfecting the pitch of his voice over the years.

Guesses: Bronson Arroyo, Anthony Kiedis, Scott Stapp

Elimination time! Royal Knight is eliminated first and identified as Jana Kramer!

After Strawberry Shortcake and Sherlock Hound have a sing-off, Sherlock Hound is eliminated and identified as Bronson Arroyo!

More next week, stay tuned!