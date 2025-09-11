The Masked Singer Recap for 3/5/2025
Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/28/2024

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 28, 2024 @ 9:58 pm

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/28/2024

-It’s a Peanuts Thanksgiving night on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Tonight, we will see two Group C finalists be identified after another night of competition.

-Strawberry Shortcake: She loved singing with her mom and misses hearing her voice. Tonight’s performance is in her honor.

She sings I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack and what a way to begin the night. Her voice is so beautiful and soothing….there is something so special about it and I hope we hear more from her!

Lucy from Peanuts gives mouse ears as the clue, representing the start of her career.

Guesses: Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, Selena Gomez

 

Royal Knight: She has more to be thankful than ever because she has her happily ever after. She has three kids and been through a lot, making her stronger than ever.

She sings Holiday from Madonna and has amazing stage presence. Her voice sounds familiar, but I can’t quite place it…the clues make me think of Jessie James Decker since I know she just had a baby boy, but I think she has four kids, not three. (Googles: she has four, so it can’t be her) So many celebrities have three kids, so it is hard to narrow it down!

Lucy presents a book as a clue, representing Royal Knight being a best-selling author, writing about her acting and singing career.

Guesses: Anna Faris, Busy Phillips, Jana Kramer

 

Sherlock Hound: He has a lot to be thankful for, including his career, family and everything in between.

See also  TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable

He sings Ho Hey by The Lumineers and is so adorable. I just love him…I don’t know why, but I just adore his spirit and how he works the stage.

Lucy shares his special clue: pitch perfect, representing him perfecting the pitch of his voice over the years.

Guesses: Bronson Arroyo, Anthony Kiedis, Scott Stapp

 

Elimination time! Royal Knight is eliminated first and identified as Jana Kramer!

After Strawberry Shortcake and Sherlock Hound have a sing-off, Sherlock Hound is eliminated and identified as Bronson Arroyo!

 

More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?
  2. The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024
  3. The Masked Singer Recap for 4/3/2024
  4. The Masked Singer Recap for Transformers Night