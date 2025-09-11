Elton John, Taron Egerton Surprise with Duet

Fans were treated to a surprise on Sunday when Taron Egerton joined Elton John onstage at the 95th show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Hove, UK. This duet marks the first time Elton has been joined on stage for a performance since the tour began in September 2018. Following the worldwide release of ROCKETMAN, the star of ROCKETMAN and the Rocket Man himself joined forces for a duet on one of Elton's most beloved songs. ROCKETMAN IN THEATRES NOW ROCKETMAN SYNOPSIS ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother. DIRECTED BY Dexter Fletcher WRITTEN BY: Lee Hall PRODUCED BY: Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Adam Bohling, David Reid EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer, Brian Oliver STARRING: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard

