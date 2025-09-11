Music

Elton John, Taron Egerton Surprise with Duet

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 10, 2019 @ 1:18 pm

Fans were treated to a surprise on Sunday when Taron Egerton joined Elton John onstage at the 95th show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Hove, UK. This duet marks the first time Elton has been joined on stage for a performance since the tour began in September 2018. Following the worldwide release of 
ROCKETMAN, the star of ROCKETMAN and the Rocket Man himself joined forces for a duet on one
of Elton's most beloved songs.
ROCKETMAN
IN THEATRES NOW

ROCKETMAN SYNOPSIS
ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's
breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from
shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This 
inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star
Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became
one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as
Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's
first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.

DIRECTED BY
Dexter Fletcher

WRITTEN BY:
Lee Hall

PRODUCED BY:
Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Adam Bohling, David Reid

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY:
Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer, Brian Oliver
STARRING:
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard
