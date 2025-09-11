Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Winners

Los Angeles (June 2, 2019) – The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content, announced the winners of the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards tonight, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Television’s brightest shined at the gala event, which will air on VH1 on Sunday, June 9, and was hosted by comedian Loni Love. Leah Remini received the first ever Impact Award, recognizing her work on her groundbreaking series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

“Queer Eye” led the winners, taking home four awards for Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Male Star of The Year for Jonathan Van Ness, and Structured Series. “The Late Late Show with James Corden” also took home multiple awards, for both Late-Night Talk Show (a tie with “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”) and Show Host for James Corden. Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” won the Short Form Series category, sending the Brit home with three awards total. The Relationship Show category also resulted in a tie between “Dating Around” and “Married at First Sight.”

Netflix, which led the networks in nominations, also won the most awards, topping nine categories. CBS, CBS Television/Syndicated, Lifetime, NBC, and PBS each took home two.

Created to give the thriving, ever-evolving genre critical attention and support, the BTJA- and NPACT-developed awards show was adapted from, and replaced, the NPACT Impact Awards held last year.

Bob Bain and Joey Berlin served as Executive Producers. Ed Martin serves as President of the BTJA. John Ford is General Manager of NPACT, where Michelle Van Kempen is Head of Policy & Development. Tiny Horse was on board as Social Media Producer. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

About BFCA/BTJA

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) is a partner organization to the Broadcast Film Critics Association and is made up of TV, Radio and Internet journalists who cover television on a regular basis. The two groups will join to present the 25thAnnual Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring the finest achievements in film and scripted television, on January 12, 2020 on The CW Television Network. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com .

About NPACT

NPACT serves as the voice for the non-fiction creative community, helping producers tackle the challenges they face in an age of media disruption, and offering a forum for producers to address critical business issues. NPACT’s 100+ member companies collectively produce the majority of all non-fiction content for US broadcast, cable television and digital platforms, and NPACT membership encompasses production companies of all sizes, as well as allied services companies. The organization maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Visit www.NPACT.org for more information.

* * *

WINNERS OF THE INAUGURAL CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

Competition Series

Making It (NBC)

Project Runway (Bravo)

**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

**The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

World of Dance (NBC)

Unstructured Series

**Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Intervention (A&E)

Many Sides of Jane (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

Structured Series

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Magic for Humans (Netflix)

**Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Business Show

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

**Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Sports Show

**American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Losers (Netflix)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix)

Warriors of Liberty City (Starz)

Crime/Justice Show

Betrayed (ID)

**Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID)

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix)

The Innocent Man (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Chef’s Table (Netflix)

**POV (PBS)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (HBO)

Limited Documentary Series

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)

Our Planet (Netflix)

Punk (Epix)

Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime)

**Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Short Form Series

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Biography Presents: History, Herstory (HISTORY)

**Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

Live Show

BUILD (AOL)

La Voz (Telemundo)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

**The Voice (NBC)

Yellowstone Live (National Geographic)

Interactive Show

Talking Dead (AMC)

**Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

You vs. Wild (Netflix)

Talk Show

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

**My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Late-Night Talk Show (TIE)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

**Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

**The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Entertainment News Show

Access (NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated)

E! News (E!)

**Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Extra (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)

Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)

**The Great British Baking Show (PBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Game Show

Cash Cab (Discovery)

Common Knowledge (Game Show Network)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

Hollywood Game Night (NBC)

**Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Travel/Adventure Show

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

**The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

The Voyager with Josh Garcia (NBC)

Animal/Nature Show

Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet)

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dynasties (BBC America)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

**Our Planet (Netflix)

Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime)

**Queer Eye (Netflix)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

Relationship Show (TIE)

Born This Way (A&E)

**Dating Around (Netflix)

**Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Bachelor (ABC)

Wife Swap (Paramount Network)

Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Home Town (HGTV)

Love It or List It (HGTV)

**Property Brothers (HGTV)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Trading Spaces (TLC)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)

**Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Trading Spaces (TLC)

Show Host

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stephen Colbert – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

**James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Busy Philipps – Busy Tonight (E!)

Jerry Seinfeld – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Marie Kondo – Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

**Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Samin Nosrat – Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Male Star of The Year

David Attenborough – Our Planet (Netflix)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

**Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform

A&E

Bravo

FOX

Investigation Discovery (ID)

NBC

**Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production

A. Smith & Co. Productions

Big Fish Entertainment

Endemol Shine North America

**Kreativ Inc.

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)