The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/27/2024

-Whitney and Heather planning a campfire Girl Scouts type outing is not at all what I expected. Neither one seems to be outdoorsy or sporty.

-This whole team building experience sounds like that episode of Psych when Gus had to go to one of those events for work and Shawn tried dragging him out for a case.

-Meredith is inviting Mary to an event to try to extend an olive branch even though she is still hurt over getting kicked out of the Breakfast at Tiffany’s party.

-Mary is 40 minutes late, so Meredith calls her kids to complain.

-Mary’s sky-high heels are HOT. Love them!

-Mary and Meredith end up fighting and the gallery meet up comes to an end….to the surprise of zero people watching.

-Lisa and Angie meet up with their kids at an aquarium…then send the kids away to they can fight over the same bad mom BS.

-They are getting along now….all is right with the world until the next event.

-Mary worrying about her son is breaking my heart.

-This event is already off to a bad start since Mary and Meredith are fighting and bashing one another to the other girls.

-Bronwyn bringing her own food in case the rest is poisoned is so on brand for her.

-Is special ice cream code for ice cream with pot or booze in it?

-Meili is here…is she a random friend who just showed up? I don’t remember her at all.

-Meredith set a fire for the first time in Burberry and decided she needs a badge for it.

-Meredith is shocked that Mary is there…even though she was invited.

-Angie is not dressed up for the camp….but she is still the best dressed.

-They have to pee in a hole in the ground? I’m with Lisa, I’m not drinking or pottying in this situation.

-Britani is trying to be besties with Donny Osmond because of Jared?

-Britani and Jared are back together for the fifteen millionth time.

-Britani was dating ten guys while broken up with Jared? Good for her, I guess?

-Heather explaining sex with hot dogs and God has me laughing my ass off and shaking my head in confusion.

-These women doing a potato sack race is hysterical. Yet Whitney still finds a way to snipe at Mary.

-Britani is still upset over Angie bringing wine to the event? She drinks and Angie thought it was a nice gesture. Mary is right, it is two faced.

-Mary is right, Britani was rude and should have practiced good etiquette. Then tells her to shut up while explaining why she thought Meredith was rude at the party. I love Mary so much!

-Now everyone is turning on Whitney over…I have no idea….but Bronwyn seems to want to throw her and Angie under the bus over the Lisa stuff.

-Now Mary and Lisa are fighting over that stupid jumpsuit and fashion.

-Mary thinks Lisa is fake and they get into an are not, are too fight like a bunch of five-year-olds.

-Meili hasn’t said a word this entire time. She is just sitting there all confused.

-Bronwyn loves Mary’s shade and keeps inserting herself into the fight because….why not?

-These women fighting at a Girl Scout event seems like something that would happen at a Girl Scout event…so, yay for being on theme, I guess?

-Angie told everyone not named Lisa and Mary to STFU, causing everyone to leave.

-Mary saying she never should have left her house and then staying there with Angie is so on brand for her.

-Now everyone is at another event together the next day, including Jared.

-Heather needs to stop using hot dog references to explain sex and Mormonism….just…no.

-Bronwyn’s chocolate martini looks amazing.

-I love seeing Meredith’s journey to her Bat Mitzvah and converting to the Jewish religion.

-Of course, an event that is important to Meredith is going to be ruined by fighting and BS. Not the right time for this, ladies!

-Did Todd tell Bronwyn not to say something? Not right, dude!

-Everyone is so sad when Meredith brings up that something may be wrong with Mary. Britani is so sweet thinking that they need to give her grace.

-Seeing Mary and Robert Jr. talk about his issue with pills and drugs…and how long it’s been going on is breaking my heart. I am crying right along with her right now.

-Robert Jr. was also suicidal and says that Mary was his only reason for living.

-The two of them are breaking down and I want to hug them both.

-More next week, stay tuned.