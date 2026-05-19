Masterchef Junior Finale News
Originally posted on June 4, 2019 @ 11:49 am
Season 7, Episode 14: The Finale, Parts 1 And 2
Description: A battle of the culinary world’s next generation comes to a head in this exciting two-hour finale showdown. The season began with 24 contestants, but now only three young chef-testants remain standing. The challenges this year were more intense, and more inspiring, than ever before. It’s a fight to the finish and only one will take it all home – the trophy, the coveted title of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and the $100,000 grand prize. Watch as the home cooks dish up the best three-course meal of their lives, proving they have what it takes to win in the all-new, special two-hour “Junior Edition: The Finale, Parts 1 and 2” season finale episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, June 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (JRM-714/715) (TV-PG L)