OWN December 2024 Schedule

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK

DECEMBER 2024 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

BELLE COLLECTIVE

New Episodes: Fridays at 8pm ET/PT on OWN

Premiere: 11/1/24

Tambra Cheri, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” and Selena Johnson are the dynamic ladies of “Belle Collective.” This group of entrepreneurs proudly represent their hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, showcasing the very best of Black female entrepreneurship in the modern South today. They skillfully navigate their businesses, charity work, and the ups and downs of their personal lives, all while looking fabulous and maintaining their signature blend of sweet and spice.

“99 Problems but a Brunch Ain’t One” – Premieres Friday, December 6 at 8pm ET/PT

The Belles and their husbands head to New Orleans on their first group trip. Lateshia hosts a co-ed brunch. Willie tries to win over Cliff and Glen. Marie suspects sabotage. An unexpected guest forces Sophia and JJ to confront their family issues.

“The Dee Is No Longer Silent” – Premieres Friday, December 13 at 8pm ET/PT

Sophia and Selena finally confront their past. Latrice and Cliff clash over their upcoming grand openings. Dee takes a stand, prompting Sophia to make a big decision. JJ and Lateshia lock horns at Sophia’s health fair and Marie’s graduation party.

“Welcome to Taste, Try the Beef” – Premieres Friday, December 20 at 8pm ET/PT

The Rogers host dual grand openings of their latest businesses. Marie deals with the aftermath of violence with renewed faith. Lateshia supports Glen’s entrepreneurship, but not in the way he wants. A fight leads the Belles to reflect on where they stand.

“Reunited and It Feels…Good?” – Premieres Friday, December 27 at 8pm ET/PT

The Belles are back! Selena takes the stage as the newest member of the Collective, but sharing the spotlight with Sophia ignites old rivalries. Tambra reveals her struggles with being a new mom. An unexpected guest shows up to settle the score.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT on OWN

Premiere: 11/2/24

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of a group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama, including Melody Rodgers and her ex-husband Martell Holt, Maurice and Kimmi Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, community pillars Chris and Nell Fletcher, as well as Destiny Payton, plus the newest members of the group, Tricia Reedus and her partner Ken Lee, and Sunni and Moses.

“These Lips Don’t Lie” – Premieres Saturday, December 7 at 8pm ET/PT

Marsau and Martell continue hurling insults at each other. Melody asks Tisha about red lipstick on Maurice’s mugshot. Destiny and Chris try to talk sense into Marsau and Martell. Melody finally asks Tricia tough questions about her meet-up with Martell.

“Game a’ Thrown” – Premieres Saturday, December 14 at 8pm ET/PT

Martell refuses to apologize to Marsau and Tisha. Tricia notarizes her divorce papers but doesn’t want to marry Ken just yet. Melody confronts Marsau and Tisha about what they said about her at field day. Marques is awkward and acts strange at the BBQ.

“Stirring the Pot Over Drinks” – Premieres Saturday, December 21 at 8pm ET/PT

Ken and Tricia argue with Marques at a family party, while Melody confronts Maurice about his DUI. Chris insists that Nell continue with their vow renewal. Kimmi confronts Melody about her insinuations over Maurice’s arrest and the lipstick on his mouth.

“Open House, Closed Mouths” – Premieres Saturday, December 28 at 8pm ET/PT

Tricia and Ken discuss their future. Maurice thinks Melody and Martell are lashing out due to unresolved trauma. Martell visits a therapist. Tricia attends Martell’s open house and wants to know why Chris told Martell to DM her — and so does Nell.

OWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS

‘OWN for the Holidays’ returns for its sixth year with three original movies for a festive 2024 season.

“A Season to Remember” premieres Saturday, December 7 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN

Starring Michele Weaver (“Love Is”) and Nathan Owens (“9-1-1”), Sports reporter Symone Gibson (Michele Weaver) is ambitious and good at her job, but often has to navigate being a woman in a male-dominated field. She gets a crash course in how to be more assertive after teaming with freelance sports photographer Iggy Love (Nathan Owens), who knows a thing or two about going after what’s really important in life. She has just a week before Christmas to find an attention-grabbing story that could take her career to the next level. With Iggy’s assistance, Symone chases down a story and finds romance, courage and a new sense of direction along the way.

“Mistletoe & Matrimony” premieres Saturday, December 14 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN

Starring Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (“Chicago Med,” “Star Trek: Picard”) and Etienne Maurice (“Scream Queens”), Olivia Morris (Ashlei Sharpe) is a successful wedding planner who plays it safe in life and love. She is forced to reckon with her timid tendencies when she’s unwillingly tasked with planning her vivacious younger sister’s Christmas Eve wedding. Things get even more complicated when Olivia’s ex-boyfriend, Isaiah (Etienne Maurice), returns from overseas to help with the wedding. When sparks fly with her former flame amidst unfolding family drama, Olivia contemplates if she is finally ready to live life on her own terms this holiday season.

“24-Karat Christmas” premieres Saturday, December 21 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN

Starring Samantha Marie Ware (“All Rise,” “Glee”) and Curtis Hamilton (“The Kings of Napa,” “Insecure”), when Trish (Samantha Marie Ware), an unlucky-in-love jewelry designer, accidentally sends a set of Christmas wedding bands off with the wrong person, she and the charming best man, Book Mosely (Curtis Hamilton), must work together to track them down and get them to the wedding on Christmas Eve – in the process learning that you can’t wait for love to find you, you have to go out and find it.

###