Celebrity Spotlight: Marc Hawes

Marc Hawes is the kind of guy you want to have as your best friend. Not only is he a sweetheart, but he also has a wicked sense of humor and will make you smile and laugh from the moment you meet him. He is also an incredibly talented actor who is making a name for himself among the Hollywood Elite.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Marc gushed about how lucky he is to have had the opportunity to work on such amazing projects throughout his career. One of his mot recent projects was working on the movie Little, which also stars Regina Hall and Justin Hartley. In the movie, he played the role of Scott, the guy who is the ‘funny guy’ of the group and has to deal with being the ‘punching bag’ for people in the office. He not only loved the role and working with the cast, but he also loved the fact that he was given some creative freedom while working on the film. This allowed him to make the role more of his own and give the character that special ‘Marc’ touch.

In addition, he has been hard at work on several other projects, including one that will debut in China called Oh Boy. He describes this movie as the Chinese version of American Pie and says that he enjoyed working on it as well. He is also in preproduction for another project with a friend, but you will need to tune in to see what that is about!

So what is his dream role? The truth is, he would love to try his hand at musical theatre. He is a sled proclaimed theatre geek and would love to have the chance to try the genre for himself. no matter what, he will continue to succeed due to his amazing talent and winning personality!