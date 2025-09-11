Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Recap for 11/28/2024

-It is Gemino Curse week on Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking! They must make 50 handheld desserts with an interactive element on a display. It will be presented to a crowd of Harry Potter Superfans.

-Elizabeth and Juan get their advantage–the chance to freeze one team for ten minutes.

-Lisa and Mitzi are doing the chattering teeth and yoyo made of cookies, passionfruit and pumpkin flan.

-Elizabeth and Juan have Quality Quidditch Supplies for their theme. They make snitches with chocolate, peanut butter and pretzel flavors.

-Zoe and Jordan use the bookshop for their theme, making edible books with olive oil cake, white chocolate, raspberry and lemon flavors.

-Hemu and Riccardo make an edible wand box with lemon, raspberry and orange-vanilla cake.

-Miko and Chris make an apple-bourbon flavored cauldron themed dessert.

-Juan talking about his late mother is so sweet and making me cry.

-Chris is taking his dessert to the next level with liquid nitrogen!

-Hemu and Riccardo fall behind, as do Juan and Elizabeth. Both teams hope they can finish in time.

-Elizabeth and Juan use the freeze advantage….it turns out one person from each team will freeze one person. Lisa, Zoe, Miko and Hemu are frozen.

-Riccardo and Hemu decide to make wands out of molding chocolate to save time.

-Lisa and Mitzi are able to add sound to their bakes.

-The banter between teams is so cute.

-The teams continue to work hard on their dessert builds and before long, it is time for them to be judged by fans, Carla and Jozef.

-The judges give the pros and cons of each, although all of them are so good that I have no idea how they are going to choose who will win the challenge.

-The top two teams are Zoe and Jordan and Elizabeth and Juan, with Elizabeth and Juan winning BY ONE VOTE! They won yet another advantage.

-Mitzi and Lisa are also safe.

-Hemu and Riccardo and Miko and Chris are in the bottom two, with Hemu and Riccardo going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.