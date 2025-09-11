TBS to Celebrate Seinfeld’s 30th Anniversary
Originally posted on June 11, 2019 @ 5:21 pm
CELEBRATE “BESTIVUS” WITH TBS
On Friday, July 5, TBS is honoring 30 Years of Seinfeld with 30 classic episodes.
The linear schedule is below.
6:00 AM – “The Chinese Restaurant”
Jerry, Elaine and George need reservations at a Chinese restaurant.
6:30 AM – “The Pen”
Jerry accepts a gift his parents wanted him to refuse.
7:00 AM – “The Parking Garage”
Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer lose their car in a mall parking garage.
7:30 AM – “The Red Dot”
Elaine’s alcoholic boyfriend resumes drinking; Jerry is the unwitting cause.
8:00 AM – “The Subway”
The friends encounter adventure on the subway.
8:30 AM – “The Pitch”
Network executives ask Jerry to create a show. Jerry tries to evade a vengeful writer. George woos an executive.
9:00 AM – “The Bubble Boy”
Jerry gets lost en route to visiting a sickly fan.
9:30 AM – “The Contest”
Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine vie at self-denial.
10:00 AM – “The Implant”
Elaine says Jerry’s girlfriend has implants so he dumps her.
10:30 AM – “The Junior Mint”
Visitors Kramer and Jerry think they killed a surgery patient.
11:00 AM – “The Puffy Shirt”
Jerry appears on the Today Show wearing a silly shirt.
11:30 AM – “The Marine Biologist”
George poses as a marine biologist.
12:00 PM – “The Opposite”
George learns success lies in doing the opposite of what he would normally do.
12:30 PM – “The Hamptons”
Jerry’s girlfriend sees George naked during a weekend at the beach.
1:00 PM – “The Big Salad”
Kramer helps an athlete wanted for a brutal crime flee police.
1:30 PM – “The Fusilli Jerry”
A mechanic pal uses Jerry’s romantic techniques on Elaine.
2:00 PM – “The Soup Nazi”
Jerry’s favorite soup vendor won’t serve his new girlfriend.
2:30 PM – “The Sponge”
Elaine considers intimacy with her new boyfriend.
3:00 PM – “The Rye”
George’s and Susan’s parents have dinner together for the first time.
3:30 PM – “The Invitations”
George searches for a way to stop his impending nuptials.
4:00 PM – “The Bizarro Jerry”
Elaine’s soon-to-be former beau has two friends who resemble George and Kramer.
4:30 PM – “The Little Kicks”
Kramer’s friend forces Jerry to perform an illegal activity.
5:00 PM – “The Chicken Roaster”
A celebrity opens a chicken restaurant in Jerry’s neighborhood.
5:30 PM – “The Abstinence”
George benefits when his new girlfriend’s illness requires their abstinence.
6:00 PM – “The Comeback”
Jerry joins a tennis club; a co-worker’s insults test George.
6:30 PM – “The Yada Yada”
George realizes his girlfriend’s slang may leave out vital information.
7:00 PM – “The Serenity Now”
Jerry’s new girlfriend encourages him to express his emotions.
7:30 PM – “The Merv Griffin Show”
Jerry dates a toy collector; Kramer thinks he finds a TV show’s furniture set.
8:00 PM – “The Strike”
George’s father invents a new holiday; Kramer returns to work at the bagel shop.
8:30 PM – “The Frogger”
Elaine eats Peterman’s cake; Kramer helps George steal an arcade game.