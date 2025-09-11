Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Release Photo for Upcoming Hulu Series

This morning, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington debuted the first look at Little Fires Everywhere on their social media handles.

Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The cast includes:

Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson)

Kerry Washington (Mia Warren)

Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough)

Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson)

Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson)

Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin

Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson)

Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

* The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Unexpected,” “Casual”) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (Hello Sunshine), Pilar Savone (Simpson Street), and Lynn Shelton will also executive produce.

* Social Handle (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook): @LittleFiresHulu

* Logline: Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires