Big Brother 27 Recap for 9/10/2025

Tonight is HOH comp night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Rachel was eliminated after the White Locust challenge, leaving everyone in shock.

The episode opens with the aftermath of Rachel’s departure. The Mastermind tells everyone to not get too comfortable since things are just beginning for the Month of Mayhem.

The HOH is….Lauren! She finished the maze in the fastest amount of time and therefore, won!

Morgan is upset since Vince chose Lauren instead of her in the White Locust game. He thinks he made the right decision, but still wants to make it up to Lauren.

Later on, he talks to Lauren and says they saved themselves and made it to the top seven. She says there is no way she is putting up Ava, Kelley or him, but thinks Morgan is a possibility to go on the block. Vince doesn’t want this to happen since they are so close, but Lauren doesn’t trust Morgan. He tells her she is not a threat because he wants both ladies by his side as long as possible in the game.

Keanu mourns Rachel’s elimination. Cue montage of their frenemy-ship.

Ava thinks Rachel’s to blame for her own elimination. She plans on working with Lauren, Will, Kelley and Ashley. When she talks to Lauren, Keanu’s name gets thrown around for going on the block, as does Morgan’s.

Ashley enjoys keeping her life as a lawyer a secret while she and Kelley talk about who might be lying about their jobs.

Keanu and Lauren talk about her plans for the week. He thinks Morgan and Vince need to be separated and one of them needs to go on the block. Little does he know that Lauren is planning on possibly putting him on the block.

Nomination ceremony time! Morgan, Will and Ashley are all on the block. She says it was a hard decision but the best one she could make for now. Her plan is to backdoor Keanu and hopefully get him or Morgan out of the house.

Will says it is part of the game and it is what it is. Ashley says that she is gunning for Lauren if she wins next week. Morgan is hurt since she feels betrayed by Lauren and Vince.

After the nomination ceremony, Morgan cries to Vince, who feels caught in the middle between Morgan and Lauren. He has no idea what to do if he wins the veto.

Later on, she talks to Lauren, but Lauren really doesn’t give her much to work with to make her feel safe.

Lauren tells Ashley she is not a target, but Ashley is not having it. She plans on winning the veto and getting herself off the block.

Will and Lauren talk, even though he doesn’t really want to do one on one chats with her….or anyone. He just wants her to get to the point so he can move on with his day.

Ava plans on winning the veto if she plays to save either Will or Ashley and so Keanu can get backdoored.

Ashley and Morgan worry about what will happen if Keanu is backdoored. Later on, Ashley tells Lauren about her conversation with Morgan, while Lauren wonders what to do.

POV time! Vince and Ava join Morgan, Will, Ashley and Lauren in the POV comp, which is BB Comics!

Before we get to that, Lauren tells Morgan that what is meant to happen will happen, which does not sit well with Morgan, who goes to talk to Vince. He tries to calm her down and convinces her it will be fine if he or Morgan win, but she isn’t so convinced.

Vince, for his part, is more determined than ever to save Morgan.

BB Comics has them on ziplines and putting comics in order and spotting the real ones from the bootlegs.

Ashley is in third place, Lauren is in second and Morgan wins POV!

Kelley tells Keanu that he might get backdoored. When he finds this out, he goes to Vince….who is in the shower!…..ask him to go up as a pawn. Vince is into interested in this.

Keanu then talk to Lauren about going on the block and tries to convince her that him staying will be best for her game….and reminds her that he stuck his neck out for her last week. He also asks her if Vince really helped her out at all.

She says she needs to do what is best for herself, while he tells her he will regret helping her if he goes home.

Morgan uses the POV on herself and then Keanu goes on the block.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned!