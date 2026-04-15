Masterchef Recap for 4/15/2026

Masterchef on Fox has a world cup theme. The Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific are all being represented. Each chef will face the qualifying rounds and must impress the judges with their signature dish.

Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry are judging.

Each chef will have 45 minutes to cook their meal and must get a yes from all three judges.

Europe is up first!

Dan: His parents are refugees from the Soviet Union and he discovered his love of cooking when he found his late grandma’s cookbook. He will be making cheese blintzes and blackberry compote.

He is sent home due to a no from Chef Tiffany.

Julia: She is representing Sicily and her grandmother Veronica, who was on season six of the show. Her dish is Sicilian cannoli three ways.

She gets an apron!

Nico: He is making red wine risotto to represent his Northern Italian heritage and his love for his late grandfather. Since they had to sell his house, Nico plans on buying it back if he wins the show.

He gets an apron!

Jocelyn is representing Scotland and is a romance novelist….who gives an impromptu story about Chef Gordon Ramsay. Her dish is a crispy skinned salmon, which is sadly undercooked.

Agatha made Arroz melloso to represent her Spanish heritage. She came to America to be an au pair and stayed to get married and start a family.

She got an apron!

Ted made shrimp souvlaki with homemade pita bread, which is a favorite dish from his Greek background.

He gets an apron!

Basia has a Polish background and made stuffed cabbage. Her husband was on season eleven.

She gets an apron.

Jeff makes a Polish spätzle dish to represent his own Polish heritage.

He is sent home.

More next week, stay tuned!