The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 12, 2022 @ 9:38 pm

  • Dolores, Gabby and Frankie Jr. welcoming Frank home and helping him move is so sweet and cute. The banter makes it so Catania!
  • Frank may have messed up in terms of his relationship with Dolores, but he loves her and the kids in a way all of us deserve to be loved. It may not be romantic love with him and Dolores, but it is a love where you know you are safe and taken care of.
  • It is so heartbreaking seeing Teresa and the girls move out of the home they shared together for so long. Seeing the memories with her parents and Joe is making me cry.
  • I am obsessed with the fridge in Teresa and Louie’s house.
  • Louie honoring Teresa’s parents was beautiful and so unexpected.
  • It’s Nashville….isn’t that like, the West or something? Oh, Melissa!
  • Since when are Jackie and Margaret best friends?
  • How does Melissa not know Nashville is in Tennessee?
  • I am surprised we didn’t see more of Antonia’s Sweet 16.
  • It is so funny how Margaret knows Traci’s realtor from her morning show days.
  • Melissa, just you wait until you are with Ramona on UGT. Just you WAIT. Then you will see room demanding like nobody’s business.
  • I don’t think Margaret would talk to a blogger about Teresa, but I can see why Teresa would think this would happen.
  • The fighting has started before anyone even got unpacked. No shock there.
  • I completely forgot Jennifer was even on this episode. Where have you been hiding, girl?
  • I guess the guys made up?
  • The mechanical bull looks fun, but I am with Dolores and Margaret on this one, I’m too chickenshit to go on!
  • So, Melissa is back on this singing thing again?
  • A green tea shot sounds revolting.
  • Dolores, honey, you spoke too soon. As soon as you said there was no fighting, the fighting began.
  • I honestly don’t think Traci has said three words this episode.
  • Was Teresa escorted out of the bar after she threw everything on the table at Margaret?
  • Tiki is just chilling like he does not give any effs about the fight and thinks there is way too much estrogen in the room.
  • If I took a shot every time Teresa or Margaret said disgusting or white trash, you would need to carry me out of my living room Bill Aydin style.
  • I was completely thrown off when Dolores called Teresa by her maiden name. Then I remembered they have been friends since they were kids, so it makes sense.
  • This entire fight would have made Jerry Springer blush, just saying.
  • More next week, stay tuned!
