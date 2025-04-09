The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022
Originally posted on April 12, 2022 @ 9:38 pm
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2022
- Dolores, Gabby and Frankie Jr. welcoming Frank home and helping him move is so sweet and cute. The banter makes it so Catania!
- Frank may have messed up in terms of his relationship with Dolores, but he loves her and the kids in a way all of us deserve to be loved. It may not be romantic love with him and Dolores, but it is a love where you know you are safe and taken care of.
- It is so heartbreaking seeing Teresa and the girls move out of the home they shared together for so long. Seeing the memories with her parents and Joe is making me cry.
- I am obsessed with the fridge in Teresa and Louie’s house.
- Louie honoring Teresa’s parents was beautiful and so unexpected.
- It’s Nashville….isn’t that like, the West or something? Oh, Melissa!
- Since when are Jackie and Margaret best friends?
- How does Melissa not know Nashville is in Tennessee?
- I am surprised we didn’t see more of Antonia’s Sweet 16.
- It is so funny how Margaret knows Traci’s realtor from her morning show days.
- Melissa, just you wait until you are with Ramona on UGT. Just you WAIT. Then you will see room demanding like nobody’s business.
- I don’t think Margaret would talk to a blogger about Teresa, but I can see why Teresa would think this would happen.
- The fighting has started before anyone even got unpacked. No shock there.
- I completely forgot Jennifer was even on this episode. Where have you been hiding, girl?
- I guess the guys made up?
- The mechanical bull looks fun, but I am with Dolores and Margaret on this one, I’m too chickenshit to go on!
- So, Melissa is back on this singing thing again?
- A green tea shot sounds revolting.
- Dolores, honey, you spoke too soon. As soon as you said there was no fighting, the fighting began.
- I honestly don’t think Traci has said three words this episode.
- Was Teresa escorted out of the bar after she threw everything on the table at Margaret?
- Tiki is just chilling like he does not give any effs about the fight and thinks there is way too much estrogen in the room.
- If I took a shot every time Teresa or Margaret said disgusting or white trash, you would need to carry me out of my living room Bill Aydin style.
- I was completely thrown off when Dolores called Teresa by her maiden name. Then I remembered they have been friends since they were kids, so it makes sense.
- This entire fight would have made Jerry Springer blush, just saying.
- More next week, stay tuned!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]