Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 8/6/2025

-It is macaron week on Masterchef Dynamic Duos on Fox! Each team will have to make their very own tower of macarons that identical in size and color with two different flavors.

-The best team will win the final reward in the challenge, while the worst will be sent home.

-Javiar and Azu make a strawberry and raspberry flavor, as well as a chocolate one.

-Joel and Adam make a chocolate peanut butter one and a strawberry cheesecake flavor.

-Jesse and Jessica make a pistachio flavor and a strawberry cheesecake flavor.

-Timothy and Athena make banana pudding and peach cobbler flavors.

-Tina and Avian make a matcha and strawberry jam flavor and yuzu whipped ganache flavor. They run into issues and wonder if they should start over. However, time is not on their side.

-Michele and Zach make a lavender lemon flavor and a bourbon flavor.

-As always, the judges walk around and offer commentary.

-Javier and Azu run behind and must rush to catch up.

-Timothy and Athena’s are undercooked.

-Avian and Tina’s macarons break.

-Before long, time is up and the judges must taste the macarons.

The Tasting:

Adam and Joel: Their strawberry cheesecake and chocolate peanut butter macarons are delicious and exceptional.

Jessica and Jesse: Their pistachio and strawberry cheesecake macarons are really nice, especially the strawberry one.

Rachel and Julio: Their chocolate/blood orange/Brigadeiro and passion fruit and white chocolate macarons are overcooked and sized differently.

Tina and Avian: Their yuzu white chocolate and matcha macarons are too hard and a complete mess.

Zach and Michele: Their lemon lavender and chocolate bourbon macarons are good, but could have used more filling and flavor.

Timothy and Athena: Their peach cobbler and banana pudding macarons are different sizes and inconsistent.

Azu and Javier: Their chocolate amaretto and strawberry-raspberry macarons are inconsistently filled but are delicious! Chef Tiffany Derry is obsessed with them!

-Adam and Joel, Michele and Zach and Azu and Javier are in the top three, with Adam and Joel winning!

-Timothy and Athena and Tina and Avian are in the bottom two, with Athena and Timothy going home.