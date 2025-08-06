Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Season Four Cast Revealed

The fourth season of FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, premieres Thursday, September 25 (9:00–10:00PM ET/PT) , enlisting a new troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

This this time around, the recruits will be training in Morocco and will endure the extreme circumstances of urban warfare. New this season, some recruits will arrive in pairs consisting of spouses and family members, but will compete individually. All recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s expansive desert terrain, including a supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged underwater and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 ft above the urban streets, and much more. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. 18 celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will survive, who will fail?Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Becky Clarke, Liam Humphreys and Dave Sutton serve as executive producers.

Meet the 18 celebrity recruits joining Special Forces:

TV Personality – Sister Wives Kody Brown TV Personality Brittany Cartwright NFL Pro Bowler Randall Cobb Former NFL Player Eric Decker Country Music Artist Jessie James Decker Former NFL player Andrew East Olympic Gymnastics Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East Internet Personality Mark Estes TV Personality Gia Giudice TV Personality Teresa Giudice Supermodel Chanel Iman Internet Personality Brianna LaPaglia Heisman Winner and Former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel Actress & Model Eva Marcille Actor Ravi V. Patel World Cup and Olympic Soccer Champion Christie Pearce Rampone Actor/Singer Jussie Smollett NBA Champion Nick Young

About FOX Entertainment

