America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/15/2025

This is the seventh week of auditions for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel judge.

GRV: They are a California based dance team who work various jobs by day and are performers by night.

It has an office theme, which I love. They have nice moves and stage presence and it seems like they are adding more people as the audition goes on. I think it is a great way to start off the show….even though Howie disagrees and buzzes them.

However, the other judges love them and send them to the next round.

Jessica Sanchez: She competed on season one of the show at the tender age of ten. She was also on season eleven of American Idol.

Tonight, she sings Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things as her ‘welcome back to the music business’ performance. She may have taken a break from the business, but she is back and better than ever….so good that she got Sofia’s Golden Buzzer.

She is also expecting her first baby! Congratulations!

Montage of rejects…..

Anna Wilson: Her mom surprised her by nominating her for an audition….they can do that? Anna has no idea this is happening, so they give her some time to prepare.

The producers are all helping her and….I have no idea what is happening right now.

Xi’an Acrobatic Troupe: They are a ballet act from China. Simon is a little hesitant about it because he hates ballet.

However, this act has a lot of balancing in conjunction with the dance. She balances on his arm with only one foot and then…..on his head as another person joins….in the background. I have no idea why the other person was there, maybe as a spotter, but the rest of the act was amazing.

Four yeses.

Anna Wilson (again): She sings Make You Feel My Love by Adele and WOW, she is fantastic, However, Simon makes her switch songs, so she goes into My Church by Maren Morris.

Mel B isn’t a fan, but everyone else says yes

Some random act that no one can figure out….someone pulls themselves across the stage or something?

Sirca Marea: They are a married aerial act. There are so many tricks and flips and times when they lose contact and it seems like there is going to be an epic disaster…..but it ends up being one of the best acts of the night.

Four yeses.

Crash Adams: They perform Optimist, which is an original song. It is clear why they have such a strong social media presence. They have talent, charisma and stage presence in spades. I have no idea what I was expecting, but they are fantastic.

Four yeses.

Sandra Risser: She is an 83-year-old comedian with a naughty sense of humor. I love her, she is exactly how I want to be at that age….fun, beautiful and living her dreams!

Four yeses.

The Boykinz: They are a sister singing group from Georgia with a hybrid of genres in their music. What a way to end the night. They perform their original song Fell In love With a Cowboy and WOW. There are no words except that they deserved Terry’s Golden Buzzer!