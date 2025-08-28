Captain America Brave New World Latest Preview

Today, at the first-ever Brazil D23 fan event, Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new trailer and poster for “Captain America: Brave New World,” which opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Danny Ramirez, who portrays Joaquin Torres/Falcon, were on hand to greet fans before the new trailer was shown to the excited Brazil D23 crowd.

Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” follows Sam Wilson, who after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

“Captain America: Brave New World” stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.