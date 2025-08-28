Dancing With The Stars Celebrates 500 Episodes

“500th Episode” – After 21 Emmys, 51 pros, 394 Stars, 32 winners and thousands of iconic performances, “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the milestone 500th episode for a night full of dazzling moves and star-studded moments. “Dancing”’s “500th Episode” premieres TUESDAY, NOV. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night kicks off with an electrifying opening number, choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. And as a thrilling nod to the past, our dancers will perform a routine showcasing the very same song that opened the first episode of “Dancing with the Stars” in season one. Plus, get ready for the dazzling return of some fan-favorite faces to the ballroom.

Partner dances include Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz. In celebration of countless iconic performances from the past 32 seasons, each couple will pay tribute to past memorable dances while adding their own unique reinterpretation and flair for season 33. In a second round, the couples will tackle the ultimate test, an “Instant Dance Challenge.” They won’t know the dance style or the song until approximately five minutes before performing it LIVE!

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the night will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The couples (along with their first-round dance styles and songs) are the following:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s performance in season five, to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s performance in season 20, to “Work Song” by Hozier.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s performance in season 16, to “Para Te” by Appart.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s performance in season 25, to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ performance in season 31, to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.