Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Todd’s Mom

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens this week’s episode with Georgie and Mandy playing bridge with Jim and Audrey. Georgie is winning, which upsets Audrey. Mandy wants to stop playing, but Jim convinces her to stay until Georgie says that they should switch partners—him and Audrey vs. Jim and Mandy. This makes Mandy even more upset since they let her know she is a bad player.

That night, Mandy complains about of a lack of a social life. Georgie says they do have one, but points out that it is pretty much their family. She says she feels old, causing Georgie to tease her even more. Despite being annoyed by this, they head to bed together.

The next day, Mandy is at work and talks to a coworker about a couple eating together. They debate on if they are married or brother and sister when they agree to go out for a drink. Mandy goes to talk to the couple to see if they need anything else, only to find out that they are brother and sister.

Later on, Mandy and her coworker are at the bar, talking about relationships. The coworker talks about her cheating ex who got another woman pregnant and how she is happy she can sleep with men she barely knows. Mandy says she will be cheering her on since she is married.

Mandy gets home and tells Georgie about her night. Georgie wonders if men hit on her, but Mandy says no and they agree it is because she is married. Georgie tells her that CeeCee learned how to fart in the tub and says she will probably do it again when Mandy says she is sad she missed it.

The next day, Georgie talks to Jim about making friends as a married couple. Jim says it will happen and once CeeCee is older he will have friends with parents he pretends to like.

Ruben talks about his nights out, which Georgie hints he wants to go to, even though he wasn’t asked. After he leaves, Jim says those nights are fun.

That night, Mandy makes plans with the coworker, Beth and asks Georgie to come along. He isn’t sure, but finally agrees.

Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey try to decide what to do since Mandy and Georgie are going out. They end up playing 20 questions with Connor.

Beth, Mandy and Georgie enjoy drinks together. Mandy and Georgie talk about how they met and fell in love when Beth’s son Todd walks in….and realizes he and Georgie went to high school together. This leads to Georgie admitting his real age.

The guys catch up and go look at Todd’s dirtbike, while Mandy awkwardly talks about her marriage and sex life. Beth admits she looks at Todd’s friends sometimes, which grosses Mandy out until she realizes she is in the same boat with Georgie.

Todd and Georgie look at the bike and talk about Georgie’s marriage, girlfriends and the hot school nurse. Todd asks about Missy and Georgie reminds him older is better.

Audrey and Jim continue to play 20 questions with Connor, getting more and more frustrated as they waste more questions. Connor tells them they can stop, but they are determined to win the game.

Georgie and Mandy awkwardly talk about how Todd and Georgie went to school together. He wants to go biking with Todd, but Mandy doesn’t want him to, leading to him accusing her of acting like a mom as she yells at him.

The 20 questions game continues, with Audrey and Jim finally getting one right. As they cheer their victory, Mandy and Georgie come in fighting and him storming off. Connor asks Mandy to play, but she says no. As she leaves, he says it is better without adding her in the game.

Georgie goes out with Todd and his friends, who decide to drink and talk about girls. Georgie tries to lecture them, only for them to call him old.

Audrey and Mandy talk about Georgie, with the former making fun of him. They bicker about how she was at Georgie’s age and what he is doing.

Later on, Mandy is at the bar with Beth, who ends up hooking up with Mandy’s dentist. Mandy also gets hit on, but turns the guy down despite being flattered. She calls Georgie to get her while he drives the guys home. The two of them go home to be with the family while he bemoans that teenagers suck.

Jim and Audrey guess time for their last question but get it wrong. They yell at Connor as the episode comes to an end.