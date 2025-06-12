Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap For 6/11/2025

Tonight on Masterchef: Dynamic Dios has our twelve chefs cooking a meal for a dinner party. The judges will taste the top and bottom three dishes with one team going home at the end of the night.

The teams begin to cook, with Kayla getting hurt, just like she did on her OG season. She gets all patched up but feels sad for letting Ryan Kate down.

Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Tiffany Derry and Chef Joe Bastianich talk to each team and check out their progress.

This episode is going so fast it is hard to keep up with who is doing what!

As the judges taste the food, we learn Kayla actually had to go to the ER for stitches.

Top 3 Dishes:

Tina and Avan: They made a bun thit nu’o’ng, which is beautiful, authentic and delicious.

Michelle and Zach: They made moules-frites, which are pronounced exceptional.

Adam and Joel: They made skirt steak tacos and described as ‘them on a platter’ with an explosion of flavor.

The winner of the challenge is…..Michelle and Zach. They will get an advantage at the next challenge and are safe, as are the other two teams.

Bottom 3 Dishes:

Kevin and Trey: Their Cajun seafood pasta is badly executed and has closed mussels, which is dangerous.

Darce and Courtney: Their corn pasta lacks the desired flavor.

Tonna and Cait: Their burgers are a complete letdown, cooked incorrectly and dense.

Kevin and Trey are eliminated.

Mor next week, stay tuned.