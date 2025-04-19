So You Think You Can Dance Choreography Round Recap for 6/8/2022
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 8, 2022 @ 11:11 pm

Round 1: Contemporary

  • Matthew, Samuel, Waverly and Thiago dance…and they all move to the next round.
  • We also learn that Konnor, Keaton, Sage and Alexis move on, alng with some unnamed dancers.
  • Madison and Maci are cut, while Mia and Jaliyah move on.

Round 1: Hip Hop

  • Brianna is told to come back with a solo, while Essence, Sara and Madina move on.
  • Brianna is moved to the next round after her solo.

Round 2: Partners

Part 1:

  • Beau is with Jaliyah, Thiago is with Alexis.
  • They all move to the next round, along with Keaton and Carter. Sage, Jordan and Sara are cut.

Part 2:

  • Andrew and Madina are together, while Matthew and Brianna are paired.
  • Matthew is the only one who moves on.

Part 3:

  • James and Virginia are together, while Waverly and Jordan are paired.
  • Everyone moves on.

Part 4:

  • Samuel (Hooliboy) and Jojo are paired, Essence and Samuel are paired.
  • Samuel (Hooliboy) is cut, the others move on.

Round 3: Group

Everyone dances together, but we have to find out next week who is in the top 12. Stay tuned!

 

 

 

