So You Think You Can Dance Choreography Round Recap for 6/8/2022
Originally posted on June 8, 2022 @ 11:11 pm
Round 1: Contemporary
- Matthew, Samuel, Waverly and Thiago dance…and they all move to the next round.
- We also learn that Konnor, Keaton, Sage and Alexis move on, alng with some unnamed dancers.
- Madison and Maci are cut, while Mia and Jaliyah move on.
Round 1: Hip Hop
- Brianna is told to come back with a solo, while Essence, Sara and Madina move on.
- Brianna is moved to the next round after her solo.
Round 2: Partners
Part 1:
- Beau is with Jaliyah, Thiago is with Alexis.
- They all move to the next round, along with Keaton and Carter. Sage, Jordan and Sara are cut.
Part 2:
- Andrew and Madina are together, while Matthew and Brianna are paired.
- Matthew is the only one who moves on.
Part 3:
- James and Virginia are together, while Waverly and Jordan are paired.
- Everyone moves on.
Part 4:
- Samuel (Hooliboy) and Jojo are paired, Essence and Samuel are paired.
- Samuel (Hooliboy) is cut, the others move on.
Round 3: Group
Everyone dances together, but we have to find out next week who is in the top 12. Stay tuned!
