So You Think You Can Dance Choreography Round Recap for 6/8/2022

Round 1: Contemporary

Matthew, Samuel, Waverly and Thiago dance…and they all move to the next round.

We also learn that Konnor, Keaton, Sage and Alexis move on, alng with some unnamed dancers.

Madison and Maci are cut, while Mia and Jaliyah move on.

Round 1: Hip Hop

Brianna is told to come back with a solo, while Essence, Sara and Madina move on.

Brianna is moved to the next round after her solo.

Round 2: Partners

Part 1:

Beau is with Jaliyah, Thiago is with Alexis.

They all move to the next round, along with Keaton and Carter. Sage, Jordan and Sara are cut.

Part 2:

Andrew and Madina are together, while Matthew and Brianna are paired.

Matthew is the only one who moves on.

Part 3:

James and Virginia are together, while Waverly and Jordan are paired.

Everyone moves on.

Part 4:

Samuel (Hooliboy) and Jojo are paired, Essence and Samuel are paired.

Samuel (Hooliboy) is cut, the others move on.

Round 3: Group

Everyone dances together, but we have to find out next week who is in the top 12. Stay tuned!