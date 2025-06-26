Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 6/25/2025

This week’s episode of Masterchef: Dynamic Duos on Fox has us on a boat. Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Joe Bastianich and Chef Tiffany Derry arrive on said boat and tell the teams that they will be put into two teams of five duos. They will then cook for 101 fisherman, who are returning to shore.

Rachel and Julio will choose the teams since they won the last challenge. They are on the red team and choose Joel and Adam, Aivan and Tina, Jessica and Jesse and Michelle and Zach to join them.

Rachel and Julio are the captains of the team.

Everyone else is on the blue team…..Timothy and Athena, Ryan Kate and Kayla, Azu and Javier, Darce and Courtney and Tonna and Cait.

Timothy and Athena are the team captains.

They have 30 minutes to cook their food.

The teams deliberate on what to make for the fishermen.

Jesse and Jessica argue with Michelle and Zach and Rachel and Julio about making the corn salad. They insist on it, which ruffles some feathers.

The teams continue to work as the chefs give commentary and advice on each dish. He tells the blue team to nix the sweet potato fries due to time constraints, so they make chips instead.

The red team wants to grill their fish, but the chefs tell them that this might not be the best idea in the world, so they decide to fry it instead.

The red team’s fried fish tacos need more seasoning, and the sauce is too sweet.

The blue team’s fish sandwich is missing herbs on the plate, the chips are a mess, the slaw is bland…but the fish tastes good. The chefs suggest making onion rings.

Both teams must now work quickly to make the dishes correctly and on time.

Before long, the fishermen begin to arrive and everything is a huge mess for both teams. The blue team even has raw fish, which pisses off Chef Gordon Ramsay. Ryan Kate and Kayla are in charge of it and face the wrath of everyone.

The red team seem to be short on corn salad, so they must rush to make more.

It is also raining.

Ryan Kate is struggling…..and ends up passing out through the chaos. She comes to and still wants to help, but is told to take it easy.

The red team also has raw fish.

Despite the mess, all the fishermen are served and vote on their favorite dish.

Red Team wins! They are all safe!

The Blue Team need to cook in the pressure cook challenge.

To be continued…..