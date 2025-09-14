Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Recap for 12/5/2024

-This week’s Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking has Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) as a guest judge as our remaining teams bake desserts based on the Forbidden Forest and Dark Arts. It must be three feet tall, have two tasting elements, one of which must have ten layers. One also must appear to defy gravity.

-Since Evanna is vegan, she will be judging the visual elements.

-Miko and Chris have Dementors. They make a reverse black forest cake with cotton candy clouds and chocolate mango added in.

-Zoe and Jordan have Dolores Umbridge and to a tea party themed build with lots of sweet, sugary desserts, including fruit leather and cotton candy flavors. They also make an earl grey tea cake.

-Lisa and Mitzi have Boggarts and make a chocolate and fondant spider with flying legs. Their ten-layer build is the body of the spider with cucumber and Mexican spice flavoes.

-Juan and Elisabeth have The Horcruxes with lots of chocolate and wafer paper tendrils. They also have the advantage this week and can ask for help. They add mint chocolate cake for their ten-layer element, which is the diary.

-Zoe uses hyperrealism to make her bake stand out. She also uses china to help with her sugar icing decorations, which is a shout out to her mom who loves china.

-Mitzi and Lisa’s bake begins to break, causing them to fall behind and stress out.

-Miko adds mango flavoring in honor of his childhood in the Philippines.

-Juan and Elizabeth use their help advantage and get help from a baking assistant….Jozef!!!! He will be helping them for fifteen minutes.

-Jozef worked with Chris back in the day, so cool!

-Time is up and the judges must taste and view each bake. Poor Mitzi and Lisa’s spider collapses! However, they make up for it with taste.

-Miko and Chris win the challenge and are safe. Elizabeth and Juan are also safe.

-Zoe and Jordan and Mitzi and Lisa are in the bottom two, with Mitzi and Lisa going home.

-More next week, stay tuned!