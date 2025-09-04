The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 11/19/2024

-Cheers to season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

-Sutton and Jennifer Tilly in the first big scene of the season…. this is nothing I expected and everything I needed.

-Jennifer having snacks and Sutton’s favorite drinks is the sweetest.

-Sutton wants to go back to Spain with the ladies? Even after all the drama?

-Sutton reflecting on her behavior with Kyle and reaching out to her to make amends shows that she is a good, true friend. It’s so sweet and cute how she missed sending her pictures of things she would like when online shopping.

-I love Erika’s pink confessional hair.

-I am curious to see how Erika’s journey of moving forward and letting go of the past works for her. Despite everything we have seen with her behavior in the past few seasons, I really want her to be happy.

-Dorit and PK agreed to separate, which is shocking to Erika. However, she hugs Dorit and cries with her, showing that she is a true friend.

-Hearing Dorit talk about PK’s drinking and behavior while drinking is making me so sad. This has to be so scary for her and the kids.

-It has to be so heartbreaking for Dorit to not be able to talk to Kyle, the woman she considered her best friend, about her marriage.

-Kyle can’t turn on the pool lights, TV, music etc….like, what? Even my little nieces can figure most of that stuff out(save for the rain gutters) and they are all under the age of ten.

-Kyle is still mad at Dorit over the texts before the reunion….and stuff that happened two reunions ago.

-Erika is suddenly the Dolores Catania of this franchise by playing Switzerland with the ladies.

-Seeing Kyle and Dorit tell Erika how the other one hurt them is so heartbreaking….it seriously makes me want to cry because they seemed to be such good friends.

-Garcelle is THRIVING like nobody’s business with her movies and life in general. I am so happy for her.

-Seeing Garcelle and Oliver together is heartwarming. I am glad that despite their ups and downs they are closer than ever.

-The media announces the PK/Dorit separation, and the women are SHOCKED!!!

-I like how despite everything, the women are coming together to be by Dorit’s side.

-I have no clue what kind of glam squad thing Kathy has going on, but whatever it is, I want in on it.

-I also like how Kathy is being a good friend to Dorit even though she (Dorit) and Kyle aren’t really friends anymore.

-PK and Mauricio bonding over their separations is only strengthening their bromance.

-How can PK and Dorit not tell their kids what is going on? They go to school and have access to the internet. How can they keep this from them?

-PK says he is sober, Dorit says he is a ‘full-blown alcoholic.’ Which one is it?

-PK is telling Mauricio one thing and Dorit is telling Kathy something completely different. I know there is always a he said/she said in situations like this, but none of it makes sense.

-Sutton wanting to wear her slippers to this event is such a mood.

-Boz has been on screen for fifteen seconds and I am already obsessed with her. She’s gorgeous, fashionable, intelligent….everything we need in a housewife and more.

-Boz and Dorit seem to have hit it off already.

-Boz is 47? She needs to drop her skincare regime…..STAT.

-The outfits at this surrealism party are so creative.

-I understand why Kyle isn’t talking about the Morgan situation, but she also shouldn’t have to in the first place. It is a situation between her and Morgan and they don’t owe anyone anything—Garcelle is correct.

-Dorit joining the group as they were talking about Kyle telling her daughters about her sexuality made things completely awkward.

-Did Sutton and Garcelle leave the awkward situation to go drink? Serious mood there.

-Kathy arrived, called Boz ‘Boss’ and then immediately began taking her hair clips out. It is so on brand for her.

-I have no idea what that performance was, but it was nothing like I have ever seen before….and I love it!

-Kyle and Dorit end up fighting at the party, because of course they do. No event would be complete without a fight.

-More next week, stay tuned.