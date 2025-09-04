Moana 2 Conservation Campaign Announced

In celebration of the release of Disney’s Moana 2, in theaters November 27, fans are invited to join Disney, National Geographic Pristine Seas, and Polynesian Voyaging Society to celebrate the explorer and Moana in all of us and answer the call to protect our oceans together.

An all-new featurette showcases how the ocean connects us, provides for us, and has the power to inspire happiness and adventure across cultures and coastlines. Watch now to learn more about how we need the ocean and the ocean needs us.