Fox Announces Winter 2026 Schedule

FOX today announced its Winter 2026 premiere dates, unleashing an ambitious lineup that blends powerfully gripping new dramas, extreme unscripted adventures, and comedies bursting with high-stakes hilarity. From heart and humor to heart-pounding storytelling in all-new series Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer, to the daring, reimagined Fear Factor: House of Fear, FOX delivers a bold mix of tension, comicality, and humanity. Returning favorites Doc, Animal Control, Going Dutch, The Masked Singer, Extracted, Next Level Chef, Family Guy and American Dad! round out a schedule packed with energy, emotion and attitude across every genre.

The Winter schedule begins Tuesday, Jan. 6 with the series premiere of FOX’s new wholly owned series Best Medicine (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), starring Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra and Annie Potts followed by all new episodes of hit medical drama Doc (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) starring Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman and featuring the return of fan favorite Scott Wolf.

The following night, Wednesday, Jan. 7 marks the much-anticipated return of The Masked Singer in a special two-hour Season 14 premiere featuring a double unmasking (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT). One week later on Wednesday, Jan. 14 , The Masked Singer will move to its regular time-period (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) ahead of the series premiere of Fear Factor: House of Fear (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) hosted by Johnny Knoxville.

Following a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), live-action comedies return starting Thursday, Jan. 15 with the Season 4 premiere of Animal Control, starring Joel McHale (9:00-9:30PM ET/PT) and the Season 2 premiere ofGoing Dutch, starring Denis Leary (9:30-10:00PM ET/PT). Hell’s Kitchen will have its season 24 finale on Thursday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Beginning Thursday, Jan. 29 , Next Level Chef will have its season 5 premiere (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Extreme survival series Extracted launches Monday, Jan. 26 , (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) leading into the series premiere of powerful new dramatic thriller Memory of a Killer (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT), featuring Patrick Dempsey’s return to broadcast television alongside Michael Imperioli and Gina Torres.

The Simpsons will celebrate its landmark 800th episode on Sunday, Feb. 15 (8:00-8:30PM ET/PT), followed by its season finale episode (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Family Guy will have its Season 24 premiere and 450th episode airing later that evening (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). Beginning Sunday, Feb. 22, Family Guy will air new episodes (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! returns to FOX and the iconic “Animation Domination” lineup with its Season 20 premiere (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT).

Biblical Event Series The Faithful will air for three consecutive Sundays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) beginning Sunday, Mar. 22 , continuing on Sunday, Mar. 29 and concluding on Easter Sunday, Apr. 5

FOX winter premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order:

FOX WINTER 2026 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Thursday, Jan. 1

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (New Episode)

Monday, Jan. 5

8:00-9:00 PM Celebrity Name That Tune (Season Finale)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

8:00-9:00 PM Best Medicine (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Doc (Winter Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 7

8:00-10:00 PM The Masked Singer(Special Two-Hour Season 14 Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 14

8:00-9:00 PM The Masked Singer (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Fear Factor: House of Fear (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 15

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM Animal Control (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Going Dutch (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 22

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24 Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM Animal Control (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Going Dutch (New Episode)

Monday, Jan. 26

8:00-9:00 PM Extracted (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Memory of a Killer (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 29

8:00-9:00 PM Next Level Chef (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM Animal Control (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Going Dutch (New Episode)

Fridays (On Going)

8:00 PM-CC ET/ Fox Sports Friday

5:00 PM-CC PT

Saturdays (On Going)

8:00 PM-CC ET/ Fox Sports Saturday

5:00 PM-CC PT

Sunday, Feb. 15

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons (Special 800th Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM The Simpsons (New Episode, Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM Universal Basic Guys (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Family Guy (Season 24 Premiere, 450th Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 22

8:00-8:30 PM Family Guy (Time Period Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM Universal Basic Guys (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM American Dad! (Season 20 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Family Guy (New Episode)

Sundays, Mar. 22, 29 and Apr. 5 (Easter Sunday)

8:00-10:00 PM The Faithful (New Event Series)

About Best Medicine:

The series centers on Dr. Martin Best (Emmy Award-nominee Josh Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and childhood trauma that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered. Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the series’ first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International’s successful format Doc Martin, which was produced originally in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions, and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content. The series stars Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Annie Potts, Josh Segarra and Cree.

About Memory of a Killer:

Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer,” Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Ferrari”) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant. Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Executive producers include Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner and series star Patrick Dempsey. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

About Fear Factor: House of Fear:

Hosted by Johnny Knoxville, the iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize! Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee is an executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone is an executive producer, along with Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format,Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. Fear Factor is internationally renowned with 32 adaptations.

About American Dad!:

American Dad! centers on patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, Virginia. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s accepting and fun-loving wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), is less the voice of reason and more up for anything that takes away the boredom. His hippie daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t do much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-over-confident kid who spends his time playing video games, obsessing about the opposite sex, and singing hip hop. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), an egocentric, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier. The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

About The Faithful:

The Faithful is inspired by the best-selling book of all time, the Bible, and showcases a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today. Dimensional, dramatic, intimate, even surprising, The Faithful is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation, and finding faith. Episodes of The Faithful will be told through the lens of five of The Old Testament’s most legendary women: Sarah (Minnie Driver) and her maidservant Hagar (Natacha Karam), Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah (Alexa Davalos), and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah (Millie Brady) and Rachel (Blu Hunt). The series also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Tom Mison, Tom Payne, Ben Robson, James Purefoy, Taylor Napier and Will Stevens. Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first-look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.