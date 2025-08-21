TV News

Star: Preview for the First Two Episodes

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 21, 2018 @ 12:24 pm

Wednesday, September 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT); Grammy Award Winner Patti Labelle Guest-Stars

STAR picks up three months later, as Star (Jude Demorest) returns home from touring, and Alex (Ryan Destiny) and Simone’s (Britanny O’Grady) fates are finally answered. Carlotta (Queen Latifah) and Cassie’s (Brandy Norwood) sibling rivalry continues, as the two grapple with the aftermath of Cassie’s big mistake, and Christine (guest star Patti Labelle) is caught in the middle. When Carlotta’s back is against the wall, Midtown Sound’s strength and future is tested by Mateo Ferrera (William Levy), and Star’s big announcement leaves a lot of questions unanswered in the all-new “Secrets & Lies” Season Three premiere episode of STAR airing Wednesday, Sept. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

 

Wednesday, October 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT)

When Mateo pulls a shocking stunt to reveal Star’s pregnancy, the social media trolls go wild. Meanwhile, Simone faces a choice between her marriage and career, Carlotta and Cassie continue to battle it out and Maurice (Lance Gross) and Cassie team up for an unlikely ploy. Then, Derek (Quincy Brown) returns home to find Miss Ruby (guest star Juanita Jennings) in trouble in the all-new “Who’s The Daddy” episode of STAR airing Wednesday, Oct. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Empire: Previews of the First Two Episodes
  2. Empire, Star Trailers Released by Fox
  3. Masterchef Junior Premiere Sneak Peek
  4. Masterchef Junior Sneak Peek for 3/26
See also  Call Me Kat Recap for 11/10/2022: Call Me The Hot Chick Two

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Create a self growing dr65+ ai blog with weekly content updates.