Star: Preview for the First Two Episodes

Wednesday, September 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT); Grammy Award Winner Patti Labelle Guest-Stars

STAR picks up three months later, as Star (Jude Demorest) returns home from touring, and Alex (Ryan Destiny) and Simone’s (Britanny O’Grady) fates are finally answered. Carlotta (Queen Latifah) and Cassie’s (Brandy Norwood) sibling rivalry continues, as the two grapple with the aftermath of Cassie’s big mistake, and Christine (guest star Patti Labelle) is caught in the middle. When Carlotta’s back is against the wall, Midtown Sound’s strength and future is tested by Mateo Ferrera (William Levy), and Star’s big announcement leaves a lot of questions unanswered in the all-new “Secrets & Lies” Season Three premiere episode of STAR airing Wednesday, Sept. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Wednesday, October 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT)

When Mateo pulls a shocking stunt to reveal Star’s pregnancy, the social media trolls go wild. Meanwhile, Simone faces a choice between her marriage and career, Carlotta and Cassie continue to battle it out and Maurice (Lance Gross) and Cassie team up for an unlikely ploy. Then, Derek (Quincy Brown) returns home to find Miss Ruby (guest star Juanita Jennings) in trouble in the all-new “Who’s The Daddy” episode of STAR airing Wednesday, Oct. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.