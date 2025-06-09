Duck Dynasty The Revival Recap for 6/8/2025

-Willie is getting into being fully-semi-retired by babysitting all the grandkids. Koris thinks it will be a disaster, Sadie thinks the worst that can happen is one of the kids get lost and Willie insists he can handle it.

-The kids build duck call whistles and are told that if they have to go potty, they need to hold it.

-Korie is a pitch meeting for movies…but it doesn’t seem to be going well. Uncle Si wants to do a Bigfoot movie, which even the cat thinks is dumb….driving the point home by rolling his eyes.

-The ladies are having a mahjong party! Mama Kay just cuddles on the couch with her dog, wondering why she is there in the first place. There is also gossiping about the boys, who are going to play pickleball. Cue the guys getting ready as Sadie talks about how it is an intense competition.

-Willie continues to prepare the kids to be a part of the family business and enjoying the great outdoors. It is actually very cute and hilarious. Haven, however, is running around doing her own thing.

-Childhood is a lot like duck hunting according to Willie.

-Korie’s mom Chrys takes Haven to spend time with the girls and Willie….calls one of the kids a marshmallow person?

-The pickleball game is intense, as predicted.

-The kids and Willie go golfing.

-Uncle Si and Korie prepare for the Bigfoot documentary.

-Sadie tells Korie and Uncle Si about Haven’s great escape. Korie calls Willie and reprimands him, saying Haven is only a year old, so of course she isn’t listening or staying still.

-Drive for show, putt for dough….and the kids give commentary about their feelings on golf.

-This golfing lesson is hysterical….but these kids probably play better than I ever could.

-Honey says no, she NOT playing golf and sits in the golf cart and pouts. Willie tries to talk to her, but she is not having it….until he gives her a donut.

-The golf lesson is full of failure….with the kids just playing and doing what they want. Korie calls Willie and says she will be there soon….and to not lose any more kids.

-The pickleball game is still intense with a bet being place that the loser will jump in the pond.

-The kiddos continue to run amok and another one gets lost…..and then found by JuJu. They get ice cream as Korie arrives.

-The pickleball game is still happening.

-As everyone prepares for dinner, the game ends. Christian must now jump in the pond.

-Korie tells everyone about the Bigfoot movie.

-The episode ends with everyone praying, eating pizza and enjoying each other’s company.