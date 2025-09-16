Wahlburgers Series Finale Promo

The Mark, Donnie, Paul and Alma Wahlberg say goodbye in the final Wahlburgers episodes, featuring a special Wahlburgers Award Show Clips Show with Donnie and Paul celebrating their all-time favorite moments, followed by a two-episode series finale- Sweating the Big Stuff and Wahlburgers Comes Home.

Finale loglines:

“Sweating the Big Stuff”

Mark uses his new business venture to help Paul get his health and fitness on track. Alma prepares for a big interview on the TODAY show. Bob continues to get more involved in the business and pitches a big idea to Wahlburgers corporate.

“Wahlburgers Comes Home”

Life comes full-circle as the Wahlbergs prepare to finally open the long-awaited location in their hometown of Dorchester. Donnie gives Paul a professional makeover for the event, using some of his friends from Blue Bloods. Alma gets a special treat from Mark’s personal chef, and the whole family comes together for one more special grand opening in the place where it all started.

