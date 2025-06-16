Duck Dynasty The Revival Recap for 6/15/2025
-Uncle Si and Will meet the Blurry Creatures guys! This is the collaboration I never knew I needed, especially since they are doing a Bigfoot documentary.
-Willie and Uncle Si are debating about the existence of Bigfoot because of course they are.
-There is a snack bandit in the Duck Commander building…..and baby Collins is the prime suspect. Cookies, 90% of some random meal, empty snack bowls and the middle of the sandwich are all presented as evidence and an investigation will take place.
-These dudes looking for Bigfoot and coming up with bupkis is hilarious.
-Sadie is sick so baby Haven is playing Princess Nurse to help her feel better. Christian thinks she is fine and mentions how her family has phantom sickness.
-Sadie visiting her mom when she is sick is so cute. I also like how Korie tells her that it is okay to take a break.
-The guys are setting up traps to try and lure Bigfoot out.
-Sadie decides to postpone her talk with Breakaway…but then is told that over 400 people are expected to attend, so she changes her mind and works on her speech.
-The guys decide to create a Bigfoot Call…..because why the hell not at this point?
-Bella, Jason and John Luke set up a trap for the snack thief.
-Luis is the first suspect, but he just takes a Sprite from the fridge.
-Alexis is suspect two. She doesn’t take anything but is scared by Jason.
-The guys work on making the Bigfoot Call.
-Elizabeth looks at snacks but they aren’t organic, so she doesn’t take any.
-Jeffery claims he was going to get a drink but is dubbed the snack thief.
-All the while, Bella, Jason and John Luke have fun scaring people.
-Sadie is pregnant! Mazel tov!
-The Bigfoot Call is tested out on dogs….because they will respond to it? The dogs are more like WTF than anything else.
-Sadie leaves for her trip, but not before her daughters and mom surprise her at the Duck Commander building because they are all going with her!
-The quest to trap Bigfoot continues. All the guys are in on the action.
-Bigfoot trapping leads to a campout, complete with ghost stories and listening to Uncle Si at open mic night at the library? It is actually kind of sweet and cute, though.
-Sadie does her speech about struggling with different identities and seasons in her life. It’s quite interesting but I wish we heard more of it!
-The Bigfoot camping trip leads to them discovering…..Godwin scaring them with the help of Si.
-Willie and Zane are the snack thieves…..which said Bella no eat.
-The Bigfoot video shows John David eating the Bigfoot bait snacks.
-Sadie tells Korie she is pregnant, and they share a sweet moment.
-There will be no Bigfoot doc, but there will be a movie.
-The episode ends with everyone eating, praying and singing.