Duck Dynasty The Revival Recap for 6/15/2025

-Uncle Si and Will meet the Blurry Creatures guys! This is the collaboration I never knew I needed, especially since they are doing a Bigfoot documentary.

-Willie and Uncle Si are debating about the existence of Bigfoot because of course they are.

-There is a snack bandit in the Duck Commander building…..and baby Collins is the prime suspect. Cookies, 90% of some random meal, empty snack bowls and the middle of the sandwich are all presented as evidence and an investigation will take place.

-These dudes looking for Bigfoot and coming up with bupkis is hilarious.

-Sadie is sick so baby Haven is playing Princess Nurse to help her feel better. Christian thinks she is fine and mentions how her family has phantom sickness.

-Sadie visiting her mom when she is sick is so cute. I also like how Korie tells her that it is okay to take a break.

-The guys are setting up traps to try and lure Bigfoot out.

-Sadie decides to postpone her talk with Breakaway…but then is told that over 400 people are expected to attend, so she changes her mind and works on her speech.

-The guys decide to create a Bigfoot Call…..because why the hell not at this point?

-Bella, Jason and John Luke set up a trap for the snack thief.

-Luis is the first suspect, but he just takes a Sprite from the fridge.

-Alexis is suspect two. She doesn’t take anything but is scared by Jason.

-The guys work on making the Bigfoot Call.

-Elizabeth looks at snacks but they aren’t organic, so she doesn’t take any.

-Jeffery claims he was going to get a drink but is dubbed the snack thief.

-All the while, Bella, Jason and John Luke have fun scaring people.

-Sadie is pregnant! Mazel tov!

-The Bigfoot Call is tested out on dogs….because they will respond to it? The dogs are more like WTF than anything else.

-Sadie leaves for her trip, but not before her daughters and mom surprise her at the Duck Commander building because they are all going with her!

-The quest to trap Bigfoot continues. All the guys are in on the action.

-Bigfoot trapping leads to a campout, complete with ghost stories and listening to Uncle Si at open mic night at the library? It is actually kind of sweet and cute, though.

-Sadie does her speech about struggling with different identities and seasons in her life. It’s quite interesting but I wish we heard more of it!

-The Bigfoot camping trip leads to them discovering…..Godwin scaring them with the help of Si.

-Willie and Zane are the snack thieves…..which said Bella no eat.

-The Bigfoot video shows John David eating the Bigfoot bait snacks.

-Sadie tells Korie she is pregnant, and they share a sweet moment.

-There will be no Bigfoot doc, but there will be a movie.

-The episode ends with everyone eating, praying and singing.