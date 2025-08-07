Only Murders in the Building Recap for Blow Up

The sixth episode of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building opens with Trina and Tawny Brothers saying they are about to tell their story, in their own words in their native language.

Trina talks about how she and Tawny began making movies, sometimes stealing money to make it happen, as snippets of their home movies play. She says that in college, they met a professor who told them to stay weird and not give up….just keep it rolling no matter what, because chaos can be good. Trina says they took this to heart.

Back on set, there is chaos after the shooting, with Mabel and Charles helping Oliver, Glen and Zach Galifianakis.

ACT 1:

As Trina continues to narrate, Howard and the trio recount tor shooting, trying to figure out who was the target. Howard is filming it and says it could be evidence for the police. Mabel wonders why the sisters would target them and sabotage their own movie.

Back at the apartment, Uma complains, while the trio continue to try and figure things out, all while being filmed by the Brothers sisters. They escape via the elevator.

Oliver has a meltdown over his near-death experience as Howard continues to film. He says that he thought of Loretta the entire time and wishes that they could be together. He then questions Charles about his regrets about Jan. He brings up that she introduced them to Baked by Melissa cupcakes, which Mabel sarcastically says makes up for the serial killing.

Detective Williams comes to give them and update on Glen and Zach….the former being unconscious, while the latter is fine. They give each other updates on Dudenoff and the Brothers sisters, wondering if any of them are connected, especially since Dudenoff is back in New York….or so Detective Williams thinks, since his checks are being cashed in the city.

Detective Williams gives Charles a package from Jan and tells them not to be heroes.

Later on, Howard is still filming while they discuss their next move. They decide to go to the production meeting Bev called and stop at nothing to solve the case and bring Sazz’s killer to justice.

Once they arrive, they are questioned by the Brothers sisters, while Bev tries to bring them back to filming. She also says Zach told them that the show must go on.

A video has Zach saying he wanted out of the film, but Bev threatened to sue. She then took his IV out and sucked out the pain meds like a ‘f**king Capri Sun!’

Everyone continues to get back on track. Mabel talks to Marshall and tells him about the Brothers sisters being suspects. He doesn’t seem surprised and asks if she saw their student film.

That night, the trio watch the movie, which is a weird horror film. Vince Fish is in it, which surprises Charles.

ACT 2:

Charles, Mabel, Howard and Oliver visit Stinkeye Joe/Vince Fish and Rudy to talk about the movie. It turns out Dudenoff was their film professor and they share memories of the classes, working with the Brothers sisters on their movie and the man himself. They also show off their drone as the trio wonder if they are also involved in the murder.

Oliver wants to talk to Loretta, while Charles wants to talk to the guys about the Brothers sisters. However, they are more interested in playing the drone…which crashes.

Oliver finally gets in touch with Loretta and tells her that he was planning on proposing but choked. He wants to spend the rest of the time he has left with her, but she only says ‘ugh’ and hands up. Little does he know that she is actually on her own set filming.

ACT 3:

Later on, the trio meet up to update each other on their days when Howard shows up with Gravey, who crashes into the box. They find another left shoulder remain from the incinerator and realize someone else was killed in there along with Sazz.

They realize that this is the murder Sazz was talking about and try to piece together what happened and how the Brothers sisters were involved. Mabel texts a picture of new shoulder remain to Detective Williams while the guys try to figure out what to do next….all while Howard films and Oliver moons over Loretta.

Charles thinks the podcast got Sazz killed and regrets this.

The trio meet with the Brothers sisters to question them while Howard films. The sisters film and claim they were at a card game the night of Sazz’s murder. They also talk about Dudenoff and how much he helped them with their film careers. They say they owe so much to him and would kill for him.

Mabel gets word that the other shoulder found belonged to Dudenoff, causing the sisters freak out as they realize how long it was since they’d spoken. They begin to cry.

ACT 4:

The trio find their camera case (which they thought was a gun case) and admit they are making a film within a film and hid cameras everywhere, including their apartments. There is nothing that can be done since the trio signed contracts, but they do need said cameras to solve both murders.

As they look at the cameras, they find video from a different camera not belonging to the sisters. They realize the killer is watching them and get texts warning them of this as they realize they need to escape.

Trina then says the movie turned into a murder case of their mentor….and the only murder they are guilty of narrative storytelling….as the trio escape and the episode comes to a close.