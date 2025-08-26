RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Crowns Winner

New York, NY – February 15, 2019 – In an unexpected twist, RuPaul crowned two winners in the jaw-dropping finale of “ RuPaul ’s Drag Race All Stars” for the first-ever winning tie. After an iconic season of fierce runway battles and lip-syncs, Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck earned the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” $100,000 cash each and coveted spots in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

“When faced with the difficult decision of which queen deserved to win, the words of the great philosopher, Michelle Visage, popped into my head: It takes two to make a thing go right. It takes two to make it out of sight,” said executive producer and three-time Emmy® Award-winning host RuPaul . “Not only are Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck the best of the best, together they can spread their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent wider, faster and further than ever before. Long Live Drag Race!”

“Ah! The first chocolate ALL STAR,” said Monét X Change. “Soak this up, America!”

“Wow! I am so excited and very grateful,” said Trinity The Tuck. “This cast was amazing, so I’m very happy that I got to experience this with them! I am so very thankful to RuPaul and the judges for pushing me to be better and seeing an All Star in me! I’m so thankful to World of Wonder and VH1 for giving me this platform and I’m so proud to have this honor! I couldn’t have done this without the support of my partner Leo, my friends, family and fans! Thank you!”

Global superstar Miley Cyrus joins Emmy® Award-winning host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage , Carson Kressleyand Ross Mathews to kick off the season 11 premiere of “ RuPaul’s Drag Race ” on Thursday, February 28 at 9PM ET /PT on VH1. The new season will feature all 90-minute episodes followed by “ RuPaul ’s Drag Race: Untucked” after show at10:30 PM ET /PT. In the jaw-dropping premiere, Cyrus goes undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of queens. The first test is to create signature looks from materials belonging to former“ RuPaul ’s Drag Race” legends.

For more information on “ RuPaul ’s Drag Race” and up-to-date news, go to RuPaulsDragRace.com and follow @RuPaulsDragRace on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook for all the latest tea. Use #DragRace to join the conversation.

“ RuPaul ’s Drag Race All Stars” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

