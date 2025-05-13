Prime Video Greenlights Two Sports Documentaries

Today, Prime Video greenlit two new sports documentaries from Skydance Sports and NFL Films, including a six-part series following six New York Jets players and their partners throughout the 2024-’25 regular season and a feature-length documentary about Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens. The announcement was made today ahead of the annual Amazon upfront presentation at the Beacon Theater in New York City.

Both documentaries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. These projects are the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Additional details on each project can be found below:

The Home Team: NY Jets

The Home Team: NY Jets is a six-part documentary series that follows six New York Jets players and their partners—including Quinnen & Maranda Williams and Alijah & Jessie Vera-Tucker—throughout the 2024-25 regular season. The series will provide an authentic peek into the emotional journey these players and their families go on over the course of a 17-week NFL season. From business endeavors to baby showers to family reunions, The Home Team: NY Jets will take viewers inside the professional and personal lives of these diverse, loveable couples, in order to show how family makes football possible.

Presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports, in association with NFL Films, The Home Team: NY Jets is produced by VaynerWATT. The Home Team: NY Jets is executive produced by Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, and Jon Weinbach of Skydance Sports; Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, and Keith Cossrow of NFL Films; Eric Wattenberg, Gary Vaynerchuk, Matt Higgins, and Sam Brown of VaynerWATT; and Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott of 9.14 Pictures. Joyce and Argott also serve as directors, along with Ron Cornwall.

Untitled Terrell Owens Documentary

Terrell Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. His unprecedented blend of physical dominance and theatrical flair fundamentally altered the wide receiver position and football culture itself, transforming the game’s relationship with personal expression and paving the way for generations to come. However, locker room conflicts, contentious media relationships, and sometimes over-the-top celebrations made Owen’s one of the most controversial figures the game has ever known, and yet his identity is still being defined.

This feature-length documentary traces the meteoric rise of one of the most talented, accomplished, and polarizing athletes of America’s most popular sport and examines his role as the preeminent “prima donna” wide receiver of his era, while catching up with Owens in present-day to see how he is evolving and discovering a new personal path forward.

Presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports, the untitled Terrell Owens documentary is produced by NFL Films. The film is executive produced by Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, and Jon Weinbach of Skydance Sports; Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy of NFL Films; and Mike Hill and Alex Stapleton. Basil Iwanyk, Ben Bitonti, and Mike Ciardi serve as producers. Stapleton also serves as director.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including the NBA; Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Seattle Kraken, and Overtime Elite in the United States; Premier Boxing Champions in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey and PWHL in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom & Ireland; Roland-Garros in France; Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; Premier League in Sweden and Denmark; New Zealand Cricket in India; ICC Cricket in Australia; Copa do Brasil football, Serie A football and the NBA in Brazil; boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan; and Chivas in Mexico. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video add-on subscriptions. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

Social Handles:

Prime Video

Instagram: @PrimeVideo

Twitter: @PrimeVideo

Facebook: @PrimeVideo