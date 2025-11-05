Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/26/2020: Villains Night

Tonight is Halloween Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars—villain style. The remaining couples will perform dances inspired by villains in pop culture. Tyra Banks hosts, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge and Len Goodman pops in to explain what he wants in each dance style

Celebrity: Jeannie Mai

Claim to Fame: The Talk and Holey Moley host

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Song: Maneater by Nelly Furtado

Dance: Paso Doble

Inspiration: Hannibal Lecter

Sammi: It is a very interesting song for this dance, but it works. Jeannie is a BADASS. She attacked that dance, kicked booty and took names. It had incredible technique and power we have not seen in a paso in a very long time.

Derek: He gives her some small pointers, but overall, he enjoyed it.

Bruno: She danced with such gusto, but explains how to fix her hands.

Carrie Ann: Great energy and attack, bit work on the lines.

Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Song: Creep by Vincent and Kimberly Nichole

Dance: Viennese waltz

Inspiration: Dracula

Sammi: His story of how he was told not to be himself broke my heart. He is such an incredible person and role model. As for the dance, it was so incredible ans beautiful to watch. He seemed to come into his own this week and I think he connected with the choreography better since it is similar to skating.

Bruno: Fantastic job.

Carrie Ann: He was like a rock star.

Derek:FANTASTIC.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Chrishell Stause

Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Song: In The Air Tonight by Von

Dance: Paso Doble

Inspiration: Maleficent

Sammi: This is by far her best dance so far. I am really impressed with how much she has improved since week one. Her technique is getting better, her confidence has risen and overall, she is shining brighter than ever,

Carrie Ann: She is in her element.

Derek: He loved it.

Bruno: Work on the fluidity, but overall, it was a strong performance.

Scores: 9-9-8=26 out of 30

Celebrity: Monica Aldama

Claim to Fame: Cheer coach

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: Fever by Beyonce

Dance: Jazz

Inspiration: Nurse Ratched

Sammi:

Derek: He thinks it was a strong performance, but she lost the character a bit.

Bruno: He gives her places to improve on the moves.

Carrie Ann: It wasn’t her best, but she is improving.

Scores: 7-8-7=25 out of 30.

Celebrity: AJ McLean

Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Song:

Dance: Tango

Inspiration: Psycho/Norman Bates

Sammi: I feel so bad that she got hurt…the poor girl. However, I am glad she was able to dance. That was a fun Hitchcock inspired dance and I am really impressed with the choreography. He really seems to be picking up on these new dances and adding his own style to it.

Carrie Ann: She loved all of it.

Derek: It was a job well done.

Bruno: He comments on the frame, but enjoyed it.

Scores: 9-8-9=26 out of 30

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy Winning Rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Song: I Can’t Feel My Face by The Weeknd

Dance: Argentine Tango

Inspiration: Freddy Kruger

Sammi: Remember how he wanted his breakthrough dance? Well, this is it! He really got into it, found his confidence and nailed the routine like nobody’s business. I loved every moment and cannot wait to see how he can top this.

Carrie Ann: By far his best dance.

Derek: He loved it and called it a job well done.

Bruno: He also enjoyed it.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Song: Take Me To Church by MILCK

Dance: Tango

Inspiration: Carrie

Sammi: That tango was one of the best we have ever seen on the show. Not only was it nearly flawless in terms of technique, but they made it seem as if the movie was coming to life. As an aside, it was so sweet to see her teacher there.

Derek: She set the ballroom on fire.

Bruno: Work on the shuffles, but overall, well done.

Carrie Ann: She is one of the best dancers on the show and she owns it all.

Scores: 9-9-8=26 out of 30

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Song: Swan Lake Remix

Dance: Paso Doble

Inspiration: Black Swan

Sammi: I never in a million years would have thought to do a paso to this kind of music. However, these two really pulled it off. I am in awe watching them. I would be shocked if he didn’t get tens for this.

Bruno: He loved it!

Carrie Ann: It was wonderful and breathtaking.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Song: Everything I Wanted by Billie Ellish

Dance: Argentine Tango

Inspiration: Bride of Chucky

Sammi: She really recovered from her slip up last week. She nailed that routine almost flawlessly and really is improving in terms of technique and performance. Let’s call her our comeback kid. Get it, girl!

Carrie Ann: She came back stronger than ever.

Derek: She killed it.

Bruno: He was impressed with her.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Song: Disturbia by Rhianna

Dance: Paso doble

Inspiration: Cruella Deville

Sammi: The story behind her rescuing her dogs is incredible and sweet. It makes me like her even more. This dance was a great way to end the night with hot chemistry,

Derek: He loves Artem’s choreography and thinks it was a job well done.

Bruno: It was a bit rushed, but overall, it was good.

Carrie Ann: She is a fantastic dancer, but this one wasn’t her best.

Scores: 7-9-8=24 out of 30

Results: Nev and Jenna, Johnny and Britt, Skai and Alan, Nelly and Daniella, Chrishell and Gleb, Justina and Sasha, AJ and Cheryl and Kaitlyn and Artem are all safe.

Jeannie and Brandon and Monica and Val are in the bottom two.

Bruno decides to save Jeannie and Brandon.

Derek decides to save Monica and Val.

Carrie Ann decides to save Jeannie and Brandon.

Monica and Val are going home.

Double elimination and double dances next week, stay tuned.